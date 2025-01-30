Procure-to-pay software is broken. Stampli just fixed it

The pioneer in financial AI and accounts payable automation introduces the only procure-to-pay solution that connects every dot — from request to reconciliation and all points in between.



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement solutions are notorious for their gaps. Teams struggle to create manual workarounds between disconnected systems while conversations scatter across email, chat, and meetings. The result? Compromised control, no real visibility, and endless inefficiency.

A look inside Stampli Procure-to-Pay — the only solution that connects every dot from request to reconciliation.

Today, with the introduction of Stampli Procure-to-Pay , procurement software finally delivers on its promise: A single platform for everything from purchase requests to PO creation to invoice processing and payments — including, crucially, the conversations between finance team members, employees, and even vendors.

"Only Stampli unifies all procurement processes, documents, and discussion into a single intelligent workflow," said Eyal Feldman, CEO and co-founder of Stampli. "Everything happens within Stampli: Every step, every approval, every budget review, and every conversation, in perfect harmony with your ERP."

Why procurement is strategic

The procure-to-pay lifecycle is how companies source, purchase, manage, and account for everything needed to operate — and how they manage and control their spending. But current solutions, whether they're built manually, with third-party solutions, or by using native ERP functionality, fall short in three critical ways:

Inefficiencies and unknowns — Manual workarounds and scattered conversations create blind spots at every step.





Employee resistance — Complex interfaces and rigid workflows drive users to bypass the system entirely.





Complex interfaces and rigid workflows drive users to bypass the system entirely. Never quite right — Other software is inflexible, forcing companies to either disrupt their existing workflows or cobble together stopgap measures.

"Traditional solutions only make it worse, requiring year-long implementations, massive change management, and processes that users ultimately hate and ignore," said Feldman. "Stampli adapts to your processes and implements in weeks, not months, giving you complete control without disrupting your business."

Three principles that make Stampli unique

Stampli's fundamentally different approach to software emerges from three principles:

Adapt to the customer. No change management or employee confusion. Adapt to their processes and needs. Never force a customer to change.



Connect every discussion to its transaction. Embrace informal conversations as part of the process. Unify them as part of the workflow.



Show only what's needed. One-size-fits-all means one-size-fits-none. Each user should see exactly what they need to accomplish their task — and nothing more.

"Financial leaders have been waiting for software that actually works the way we do," says Nini Johnston, Vice President of Treasury at Modigent, a 1,500-person provider of infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions for the HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems industries. "Stampli's products adapt to our processes while giving us the intelligent data we need to drive decisions. My team can focus on strategic analysis instead of basic processing. After twenty years in treasury, I can say this approach isn't just different — it's what every finance leader has been asking for."

A decade of AI leadership

Like all its products, Stampli Procure-to-Pay is powered by Billy the Bot™, Stampli's proven AI copilot. Billy has nearly a decade of experience processing over $90 billion in annual spend for 1,600+ customers.

With this announcement, Billy gains important new capabilities, including the ability to transform free-text employee requests into the structured data required by finance — keeping things simple for employees so they don't require any training.

Beyond AI, key platform capabilities include:

Intuitive portal supporting any type of purchase request

Automatic creation of perfectly formatted POs in your ERP

"Stampli Trays" for intelligent request handling based on any criteria, such as request value, type, department or any other field, including custom fields.

Dynamic and fixed approval workflows

Real-time budget tracking and validation

Complete audit trail across all activities

Implementation

Unlike traditional solutions that take a year or more, Stampli Procure-to-Pay implements in weeks. Stampli works with you to understand your business, and then configures the platform to support your specific processes and goals for productivity and control.

Availability

Stampli Procure-to-Pay will be generally available to all AP automation customers in Q1 2025. Learn more at Stampli.com/connect-every-dot .

About Stampli

Stampli is the only procure-to-pay solution that connects every dot from request to reconciliation. Our comprehensive platform transforms disjointed procurement and AP processes into one fluid experience — where every step, approval, and conversation happens in one place.

At the core of our solution is Billy the Bot™, the only AI copilot with a decade of proven experience. Billy processes over $90 billion in annual spend for Stampli's 1,600+ mid-market and enterprise customers.

Stampli fully adapts to a customer's desired finance processes and ERP configuration, thanks to the complete integrations it has prebuilt for ERPs from Sage, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, QuickBooks, Acumatica, Dealertrack, and many others. Due to this adaptability, Stampli implements within weeks, not months, and is easy to learn for any stakeholder involved in the invoice lifecycle.

For more information, visit www.stampli.com .

