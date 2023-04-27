ProCure Welcomes Board-certified Radiation Oncologist

SOMERSET, N.J., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProCure Proton Therapy Center welcomes Timothy H. Chen, MD, to a growing list of tri-state physicians with expertise in treating cancer patients with proton therapy.

Dr. Chen is a board-certified radiation oncologist and Medical Director of the Central Nervous System (CNS) program at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he recently joined the staff. He is also the Director of Proton Therapy in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Hackensack Meridian Health, which will enable him to play a lead role in ProCure's affiliation with Hackensack Meridian Health. ProCure entered into an affiliation with Hackensack in 2020.

Additionally, Dr. Chen earned his medical degree from Santiago University of Technology and completed his residency in radiation oncology at New York Presbyterian Hospital - Cornell University, earning two terms as chief resident. He attended the Master of Health Care Management program at Harvard University and is fluent in Mandarin and Taiwanese. Throughout his career, Dr. Chen has delivered numerous presentations, conducted research, and contributed publications to medical literature.

"ProCure is dedicated to increasing access to proton therapy for residents throughout New Jersey and the tri-state area," ProCure President Tom Wang said. "Partnering with Hackensack Meridian Health and adding a physician of Dr. Chen's credentials will help us serve more patients and potentially save more lives with this non-invasive, highly accurate treatment for cancer."

Unlike conventional radiation therapy, proton therapy delivers particles to the body that release most of their energy upon impact with the tumor, so there is no "exit" dose. As a result, proton therapy reduces radiation exposure of healthy tissues by more than 60 percent. Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS) is the most advanced form of proton therapy, which utilizes an ultranarrow proton beam that deposits a radiation dose more precisely within a tumor. ProCure is the first center in New Jersey to offer PBS.

About ProCure:

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including disease of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available, ProCure has treated more than 6,000 patients and enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure.com.

