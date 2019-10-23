Procurement Plays a Key Role in Navigating Tariffs and Trade Uncertainty

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As new tariffs and trade restrictions bring new complications to the global supply chain, businesses are more concerned than ever with making efficient spend management decisions that will keep business moving. Sam Cagle, Senior Associate for Corcentric, will discuss "Tariffs and Trade Uncertainty – What Can Procurement Do?" during a webinar sponsored by ISM-NJ on November 6, 2019.

Cagle recognizes that new tariffs mean new challenges, but he also considers the trade conflict an opportunity for effective procurement teams to set themselves apart. "Now is the time," he remarks, "for Procurement to distinguish itself as a relationship expert, a strategic risk manager, and a valued business partner."

In addition to providing a quick overview of what exactly tariffs have meant – and could mean – for American businesses, Cagle will outline strategies for acting more proactively and strategically at each stage of the sourcing cycle. Most crucially, he will provide insights for partnering with suppliers to shoulder the burden of new tariffs as a team. "Supply chains run on relationships," he says. "That's especially true during unpredictable times like these."

Source One's team will share more thought leadership at Consero's Procurement and Strategic Sourcing Forum in December. They will sponsor the event and moderate a panel on strategic tail spend management. Read Source One's blog, the Strategic Sourceror, for updates. For a full view of Procurement events that Corcentric participates in or sponsors, visit our events page.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of source-to-pay and order-to-cash solutions for businesses in the United States and Europe. Corcentric's procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Corcentric was named a 2019 '50 Providers to Know' by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation 2019. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com and visit Source One online.

