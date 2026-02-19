Procurement Sciences Acquires Rogue AI to Accelerate End-to-End AI Growth Platform for Government Contracting

Integration strengthens leading AI platform built for federal contractors with advanced proposal automation and workflow intelligence

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement Sciences, the end-to-end AI growth platform for government contractors, announced the acquisition of Rogue AI, an AI-native innovator in proposal and workflow automation for the government contracting industry. This strategic acquisition accelerates Procurement Sciences' mission to transform how government contractors find, win, and deliver work using AI.

The acquisition brings Rogue AI's advanced proposal drafting and workflow capabilities and Procurement Sciences' comprehensive platform and world-class customer service, creating a platform that can support government contractors throughout the entire government contracting lifecycle.

Procurement Sciences, the AI growth platform for government contractors, announced the acquisition of Rogue AI. Post this

"The government contracting industry is evolving rapidly, and AI is no longer optional. It's a must-have competitive advantage," said Christian Ferreira, CEO of Procurement Sciences. "By bringing Rogue AI into our platform, we're accelerating our ability to deliver practical, purpose-built AI solutions across the entire procurement lifecycle, from opportunity discovery through proposal development to delivery."

The combined platform addresses critical pain points across government contracting operations, including opportunity discovery, capture strategy, proposal development, compliance automation, and delivery intelligence. The integration strengthens Procurement Sciences' AI proposal automation, business development and capture workflows, human-in-the-loop drafter, and data intelligence.

Strategic Leadership Addition

As part of the acquisition, John Shahawy, founder of Rogue AI, joins Procurement Sciences as Head of Product Strategy. Shahawy brings deep experience in AI-driven content generation, strong government contracting domain expertise, and hands-on product and engineering leadership that will directly accelerate the company's product roadmap.

"Rogue AI was built to make the workday easier for government contractors. The Procurement Sciences mission is something my team aligned with perfectly, so we couldn't be more excited about coming together to build something transformative for our customers," said Shahawy.

Built by GovCon Veterans, for GovCon Teams

Procurement Sciences was founded by former government contractors with hundreds of years of combined industry experience across the leadership team. The company's platform is built on core principles that align with Rogue AI's philosophy: AI that adapts to existing workflows, human-in-the-loop systems that keep experts in control, enterprise-grade security and compliance, and solutions that deliver both quality and quantity.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Procurement Sciences is the AI growth platform built for government contractors. The company's end-to-end platform empowers federal contractors, defense contractors, and government-focused professional services firms to increase win rates, reduce proposal cycle times, improve compliance accuracy, and protect contract revenue through practical, human-centered AI solutions.

SOURCE Procurement Sciences