Procurement Sciences Partners with Knox Systems to Secure FedRAMP Authorization on AI Powered Government Contracting Growth Platform

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement Sciences, the end-to-end AI growth platform for government contractors, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization in partnership with Knox Systems (Knox), the largest federal AI-managed cloud provider. With this authorization, Procurement Sciences' AI platform purpose-built for government contracting allows teams who require the most stringent federal-grade security controls to use AI proposal tools and automation to protect mission-critical data.

The Procurement Sciences platform empowers federal and defense contractors as well as government-focused professional services firms to increase win rates, reduce proposal cycle times, improve compliance accuracy and protect contract revenue through practical, human-centered AI solutions. The company was built to support government contracting teams operating at scale, under pressure and within complex compliance environments. Achieving FedRAMP became a non-negotiable part of its operating model and with the support of Knox, Procurement Sciences can now operate in environments that require federal-grade security controls, continuous monitoring and validated risk management practices.

"With FedRAMP authorization, our platform meets the rigorous security controls the government requires to protect sensitive data," said Christian Ferreira, Founder and CEO of Procurement Sciences. "Instead of spending months evaluating whether our security posture is up to par, FedRAMP gives a trusted, standardized confirmation, guaranteeing less risk, faster procurement approvals and one less compliance headache. The partnership with Knox Systems to pursue this milestone is a deliberate investment in our customers."

A rigorous and exclusive U.S. government program, FedRAMP is designed to standardize security assessment and authorization for cloud service offerings, accelerating the adoption of government-grade cloud solutions by federal agencies. By eliminating the FedRAMP authorization bottleneck, Knox significantly reduced compliance timelines and costs for Procurement Sciences – enabling organizations to adopt its AI government contracting platform under the highest federal standards sooner. With Knox, agencies gain faster deployment, lower compliance costs, real-time security insights and a trusted environment to innovate safely within Federal cloud frameworks.

"Security and compliance are critical as AI becomes embedded into government contracting workflows," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "Procurement Sciences is the type of organization where FedRAMP authorization is not only critical, but essential as its customers work in highly regulated environments. By partnering with Knox, more government contractors are now able to leverage Procurement Sciences' integral capabilities."

Learn more about Procurement Sciences at https://procurementsciences.com or explore Awarded AI's features and benefits at https://procurementsciences.com/platform.

About Procurement Sciences

Procurement Sciences has created the world's first AI-native operating system purpose-built for businesses selling to the government. Trusted by industry leaders and emerging contractors alike, the platform unifies opportunity discovery, proposal automation, compliance management and delivery execution in a single, intelligent solution – helping companies automatically find opportunities, respond and win, and deliver with speed and confidence. Founded in 2022 by military and industry veteran Christian Ferreira, Procurement Sciences is backed by leading investors including Catalyst Investors, Battery Ventures, Tower Research Ventures, K-Street Capital, Blu Ventures, Bosch Ventures and Citi. Learn more at procurementsciences.com

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days - turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, Outsystems, Armis, BigID and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at www.knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc