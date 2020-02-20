Prodapt Announces Strategic Partnership With Federos

The Prodapt-Federos partnership brings together complementary capabilities - to supercharge DSPs' intelligent network automation initiatives, improve operational efficiencies, and realize vendor-agnostic multi-cloud 5G networks. Prodapt's unique telco ecosystem expertise in networks (SDN/NFV), AI, and Net-Ops will help build solutions that seamlessly integrate legacy and next-gen systems.

"Prodapt is delighted to work with Federos. By combining our deep domain expertise with Federos's platform, we will be able to bring AI-driven service assurance solutions to global digital service providers," said Mukul Gupta, EVP, Europe, Prodapt.

"Prodapt is a trusted partner to leading DSPs and uses its unique blend of expert industry knowledge to gain a deep understanding of customer challenges. This insight enables tailored high-value solutions to customer needs that not only reduces risks but also increases efficiency and organizational success. Federos AI-Driven assurance solutions are a perfect fit with Prodapt's high-value solutions, and we are delighted to be working with Prodapt as we continue to expand our business globally," said David Knight, CEO, Federos.

Prodapt helps clients transform their IT, products, operations, and networks to meet their strategic objectives. Prodapt provides end-to-end IT/software architecture consulting, application development, systems integration, testing, maintenance & support. Prodapt provides insights and thought leadership-led transformation services leveraging next-gen technologies such as RPA (robotic process automation), AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning), SDN-NFV (software-defined networking/network function virtualization) and next-gen OSS/BSS systems. It's business consulting team provides Six Sigma process improvement and automation/RPA consulting services to telco operations teams.

Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has offices in the Americas, Europe, India, and Africa and is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SSAE18 / ISAE, and GDPR Compliant organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 16,500 people across 64+ global locations.

Federos is the leading provider of solutions that help organizations assure availability and performance of their business services, applications, and supporting infrastructure throughout their lifecycle. We help our customers simplify, automate, and transform their businesses resulting in lower costs and higher customer satisfaction. Federos's AI-driven solutions assure the availability and performance of services, applications, and infrastructure that businesses rely on.

