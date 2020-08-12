Prodapt Names Smita Katariya as the Head of Salesforce Practice

Before joining Prodapt, Smita was Senior Director - CPQ & Billing at Salesforce, where she played multiple roles in professional services and customer success, before moving into the product group. She was also instrumental in building the CRM modernization, sales & service cloud practices and worked with major client accounts in various capacities .

"We're extremely happy to have Smita – she has a proven track record in creating a strategic vision for Salesforce customers and delivering transformation programs across CRM, catalog/order Management, ERP, BI and other enterprise systems," said Jagannathan N, Senior Vice President – Strategic Business Development, Prodapt. "Smita's entrepreneurial style, deep industry knowledge and her client-success focused solution delivery will be valued by our customers and catapult Prodapt as the preferred Salesforce partner to the world's leading DSPs."

"It is my great pleasure to join Prodapt to build the Salesforce practice globally. I'm looking forward to continuing the culture of trust, innovation and customer success resulting in growth for all our customers and Prodapt!" said Smita Katariya, Vice President & Head of Salesforce Practice, Prodapt.

With over 20+ years of experience, her expertise spans across building high performing teams and delivering multimillion-dollar transformation programs for major enterprises worldwide. Amongst her many accomplishments, she played a critical role in building practices within the professional services group at Salesforce. She is also the recipient of the prestigious Customer Success Group (CSG) Leadership award during her tenure at CSG group at Salesforce.

About Prodapt: www.prodapt.com

Prodapt is a two-decade-old consulting & managed services provider, singularly focused on the telecom/DSP (digital service provider) industry. Prodapt helps clients transform their IT, products, operations, and networks to meet their strategic objectives. It provides end-to-end IT/software architecture consulting, application development, systems integration, testing, and maintenance & support. Prodapt provides insights and thought leadership-led transformation services leveraging next-gen technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) Software Defined Networks / Network Function Virtualization (SDN/NFV) and next-gen OSS/BSS systems. Prodapt's business consulting team provides Six Sigma process improvement and automation/RPA consulting services to telecom operations teams.

Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has offices in the Americas, Europe, India, and Africa and is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SSAE18 / ISAE, and GDPR Compliant organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 16,500 people across 64+ global locations.

Contact:

Krishna Kumar N

[email protected]

SOURCE Prodapt Solutions