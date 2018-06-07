Prodapt Presented its Expertise on SDN-NFV and Telebots™, a Telco-specific Robotic Process Automation Framework at Digital Transformation World, Nice, France

Global technology and operations innovator Prodapt, participated in the recently concluded Digital Transformation World (Formerly, TM Forum Live!) at Nice, France from May 14-16, 2018. The event saw industry thought leaders and digital service providers (DSPs) across the world come together to identify and address industry-specific challenges and understand how to leverage the latest technologies in the domains of AI, Robotics, and SDN-NFV to improve overall process efficiency and revenue growth. The event was a perfect blend of deep industry knowledge and next-gen technologies that can revolutionize the communications industry. Prodapt hosted six sessions, including two speaking sessions, two briefing sessions, a panel discussion and a catalyst theatre session.

"It was truly a great experience to meet the industry-leading DSPs during the event and understand their current challenges. The industry is already in a transition phase and with technologies like AI getting into action, it is heading towards a major transformation," said Harsha Kumar, President, Prodapt and one of the key speakers at the event. "Hence, it is important for DSPs to strategize and execute a plan that is future-proof. Prodapt believes that our next-gen solutions can help them to achieve their long-term objectives."

On day 2 (May 15), Prodapt hosted two sessions on SDN-NFV, with a speaking session that was co-hosted by Hema Kadia, Head of SDN-NFV Strategy & Practice, Prodapt and Russ Bartels, Director, SDN & Network Automation, Windstream, on achieving end-to-end service orchestration across hybrid networks. The lunch-briefing session, co-hosted by Rajan R N, Head of SDN Labs, Prodapt and André Beijen, Head of Network Innovation, KPN, discussed on how Prodapt enabled KPN to become a digital Telco through SDN-NFV.

On day 3 (May 16), a speaking session on how AI and robotics impact the business operations was co-hosted by Harsha Kumar, President, Prodapt and Pari Bajpay, Senior VP, CenturyLink. The lunch-briefing session on delivering operational excellence through RPA was co-hosted by Aravind Parthasarathy, Telebots Practice Head, Prodapt and Scott Holynaty, Business Analysis Team Lead, TELUS.

The team demonstrated an RPA-led catalyst program for all the three days in collaboration with Orange, awareX, re: infer, incognito and Blue Prism, and hosted a theatre session on Day 2.

