Prodapt to Participate at the NFV & Zero Touch World Congress, San Jose, 24-26 April 2018

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Prodapt, a global leader in providing IT, product, network, and operational services for the digital service provider (DSP) vertical, announced its participation as one of the lead sponsors at the fourth edition of NFV & Zero Touch World Congress 2018 at San Jose, USA, from 24-26 April 2018. At the event, the team will present Prodapt's expertise, solutions, and learnings on SDN-NFV, in a multi-vendor, multi-domain and hybrid ecosystem. Prodapt will be hosting customers at their Booth #12 to address the critical challenges faced by leading digital service providers (DSPs) in the SDN-NFV domain, and deliver an insightful presentation at the Zero Touch & Automation track to showcase its SDN-NFV expertise and the business value derived from real-world experience.
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681366/Prodapt_NFV_SDN_Congress.jpg )
"DSPs are embarking on their network virtualization journey, leveraging the SDN-NFV technologies to provide centralized control, zero-touch provisioning, and programmable self-healing networks," said Hema Kadia, VP & Head, SDN-NFV, Strategy & Practice. "NFV & Zero Touch World Congress is a unique platform that exclusively focuses on bringing together the operators and solution experts from all over the world to discuss the latest practices, standards, and innovations. It provides us an opportunity to demonstrate our thought leadership and innovative solutions."
Prodapt's Session: Thursday, 26 April 2018. Time: 12.40 PM. Speaker: Hema Kadia, VP & Head, SDN-NFV, Strategy & Practice.
Topic: 'Enabling Multi-Vendor Service Orchestration with Automated Provisioning'
The key topics covered in the presentation are implementing standards-based architecture, north- and south-bound integrations with physical and virtual appliances, service template standardization, DevOps & testing automation, and machine learning-based closed loop assurance. The session will also shed light on how these practices enable operators to transition towards zero-touch provisioning and self-healing networks.
https://www.layer123.com/nfv-agenda-day2/#RX14539
About Prodapt
Prodapt, a global leader in providing IT, product, network, and operational services for the digital service provider (DSP) vertical. Many leading DSPs have been associated with Prodapt to strengthen their business and gain a competitive edge. Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has delivery centers in North America, Europe, India and Africa and is an ISO 9001:2008, ISO 27001:2013, SSAE16, and CMMI Level 3 organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group and employs over 16,500 people across 64+ global locations.
Media Contact:
Raghavendra MG
E-mail: raghavendra.mg@prodapt.com
Tel: +(91)-9677040468
SOURCE Prodapt Solutions
Share this article