Prodapt to Participate at the NFV & Zero Touch World Congress, San Jose, 24-26 April 2018

"DSPs are embarking on their network virtualization journey, leveraging the SDN-NFV technologies to provide centralized control, zero-touch provisioning, and programmable self-healing networks," said Hema Kadia, VP & Head, SDN-NFV, Strategy & Practice. "NFV & Zero Touch World Congress is a unique platform that exclusively focuses on bringing together the operators and solution experts from all over the world to discuss the latest practices, standards, and innovations. It provides us an opportunity to demonstrate our thought leadership and innovative solutions."

Prodapt ' s S ession : Thursday, 26 April 2018. Time: 12.40 PM. Speaker: Hema Kadia, VP & Head, SDN-NFV, Strategy & Practice.

Topic: 'Enabling Multi-Vendor Service Orchestration with Automated Provisioning'

The key topics covered in the presentation are implementing standards-based architecture, north- and south-bound integrations with physical and virtual appliances, service template standardization, DevOps & testing automation, and machine learning-based closed loop assurance. The session will also shed light on how these practices enable operators to transition towards zero-touch provisioning and self-healing networks.

