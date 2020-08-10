Prodigy Education Unveils New Brand

"Now more than ever, we must continue to support educators, parents and students in their learning journeys given the uncertainty around the upcoming back-to-school season," says Rohan Mahimker, founder and co-CEO of Prodigy Education. "The exciting changes we're making will be a new guiding light on our path to transform learning and become a global leader in education."

To guide the way, Prodigy Education prides itself on creating products that are aligned with their five brand pillars: personalized, engaging, accessible, sustainable and effective. These provide a cornerstone for continued innovation as many families and educators return to school in a very different learning environment.

They believe that every student should have access to a high-quality, personalized learning experience. Their new website provides educators and parents with resources that help them differentiate math content, track learning and empower every student to succeed — no matter where students are learning from.

Prodigy Education seeks to create an engaging learning experience for students. Their new tutoring platform, Prodigy Math Coaching, provides students with high-quality, one-on-one support from qualified teachers. Prodigy Math Game delivers adaptive questions and makes learning fun as students explore an ever-expanding fantasy world.

They believe education shouldn't come with a hefty price tag, and have made Prodigy Math Game accessible and free for anyone to play. To ensure sustainable growth, parents have the option to purchase a Premium Membership that gives students exciting bonus features and motivates them to answer more math questions, and also provides parents with powerful tracking tools to empower student learning. This model helps them keep all their educational content free for teachers and students.

In addition to earning a Digital Promise certification that recognizes their commitment to creating research-based products, Prodigy Education has worked with independent researchers to validate and ensure that Prodigy Math Game effectively drives student outcomes. While students play, a research-backed algorithm delivers tailored content created by an in-house team of teachers. To reach more teachers, Prodigy Education also recently added support for Clever single sign-on integration.

A new 3D design style, bright and optimistic colors and two new fonts capture Prodigy Education's desire to stand out from the crowd and find creative educational solutions. To promote accessibility, one of the new fonts, Prodigy Sans, will be available for free for everyone to use.

Finally, the importance of personalized education and the learning journey is highlighted in Prodigy Education's new symbol, "The Path". Growing from small to large with a single line, it embodies the growth mindset they seek to inspire in students of all ages.

About Prodigy Education

In the last nine years, Prodigy Education has grown from 3,000 local users to more than 90 million worldwide users who are voluntarily practicing math every single day — and enjoying it! Currently one of the fastest-growing educational startups in North America — with a recent expansion into India — Prodigy Education connects students, parents, teachers and school districts with resources that promote a lifelong love of learning. Anyone with an internet connection is welcome to create a free account and try an effective and engaging math platform for grades 1 to 8. Prodigy Education's guiding mission is to help every student in the world love learning. Visit prodigygame.com to learn more.

SOURCE Prodigy Education