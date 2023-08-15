Prodigy Processing Solutions Unveils Groundbreaking Cannabis Extraction Technology

The ProX flagship embodies next-generation innovation with exceptional performance and versatility

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigy Processing Solutions ("Prodigy"), a trailblazer in the cannabis and hemp extraction industry, today unveiled its flagship product, the ProX, representing an unparalleled leap forward in extraction technology.

Founded by Marc Beginin, a seasoned cannabis extraction entrepreneur, Prodigy Processing Solutions strives to deliver high-quality and industry-altering extraction methods. The ProX is designed to allow for unrivaled processing speeds and user-friendly operation, incorporating several state-of-the-art features, including:

Quality and safety: Constructed using only 316L pharmaceutical-grade stainless steel, ProX ensures the highest operator and consumer safety standards and is proudly made in the USA .



Unprecedented cold operation: The ProX operates at recommended temperatures of -100 degrees Fahrenheit and is rated up to an astounding -300 degrees Fahrenheit, eliminating the need for winterization and streamlining the extraction process.



Versatile operation: Whether operated passively or actively, the ProX integrates seamlessly with Prodigy's proprietary GC 10000 reciprocating gas compressor, ensuring superior operational flexibility to cater to diverse processing demands.



Peak throughput: With the ability to process over 100 lbs of input material per hour, the ProX redefines industry standards as a front-runner in efficiency and throughput.



User-centric design: Recognizing the value of an intuitive user experience, the ProX boasts a remarkably short learning curve, allowing ease of operation and reduced downtime.



Advanced in-line CRC: The ProX integrates chromatography into its workflow, further enhancing the purity and quality of the extracts.



Certified and trusted: The ProX is certified for use across all 50 U.S. states and is built Canadian CRN and EU-ready, a testament to its universal safety and reliability.



Next-generation technology: Representing the next evolution in cannabis extraction, the ProX provides unprecedented performance by exceeding expectations, dominating competitive products and delivering maximum ROI for its customers.

"With the ProX, the Prodigy team has gone above and beyond traditional design paradigms," said Marc Beginin, CEO of Prodigy Processing Solutions. "The ProX is a product that resonates with the needs and ambitions of the modern extraction professional. We are not just launching a new product but forging a new path for the entire cannabis industry with a game-changing innovation."

For more information about Prodigy, visit www.ProdigyUSA.com or contact the company at 800-710-0815.

About Prodigy Processing Solutions:

Prodigy Processing Solutions is the industry leader for cannabis extraction equipment. Offering state-of-the-art engineering, unparalleled customer service, expert operator training, and complete extraction lab solution packages, Prodigy provides businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the cannabis and hemp industries. On a mission to deliver the highest quality and most innovative extraction solutions, Prodigy is setting the pace for the future of the cannabis and hemp industries.

