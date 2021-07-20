Prodigy Technovations Announces QSPI, SMI, SM Bus, JTAG Exerciser and Protocol Analyzer

Multidomain View in software provides the complete view of these interfaces Protocol activity in single GUI. User can easily setup the exerciser to generate traffic using a GUI or script. On the analyzer, user can set different trigger conditions to capture specific protocol activity and decode the communication between Master and Slave. The decoded results are displayed in timing diagram and protocol listing window with autocorrelation. This comprehensive display of information makes it industry best, offering an easy to use solution to debug the these serial bus designs.

Key Features of PGY- QSPI, JTAG, SMI and SM Bus Exerciser and Protocol Analyzer

Ability to configure it as Master/Host and Slave/Device

Generate different protocol Packets

Error Injection such as CRC errors, parity errors and ACK/NACK errors

maximum data rate support

Scripting for automation

For detail product information visit http://www.prodigytechno.com/

Prodigy Technovations Pvt Ltd. is a contributing member of MIPI Alliance and member of JEDEC, PCISig, SD Association.

Pricing, availability:

The PGY- QSPI, JTAG, SMI and SM Bus Exerciser and Protocol Analyzer now orderable. Products will be delivered in 6 to 8 weeks of time. For Evaluation and Pricing, write to [email protected]

About Prodigy Technovations

Prodigy Technovations is the leading provider of innovative protocol analysis solutions for mainstream and emerging technologies such as eMMC, SD, SDIO, UHS II, UFS2.0/3.0/4.0 We provide Protocol Decode, and PHY layer testing solutions on Test & Measurements equipments. The company's ongoing efforts include successful implementation of innovative and comprehensive protocol Analysis solutions using latest hardware technologies.

