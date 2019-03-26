Prodly Expands Leadership Team To Continue Acceleration Into Salesforce Ecosystem

Rudman is a seasoned entrepreneur with a track record of success in enterprise software. After founding SteelBrick, a quote to cash company acquired by Salesforce in 2015, Rudman served as Vice President of Salesforce CPQ for three years where he was instrumental in growing the customer base 10X and revenue 20X. Leveraging the combined expertise of the executive team, Prodly will look to advance the company's market leadership and growth within the Salesforce ecosystem.

"Prodly is well positioned to take advantage of the transition underway from code-based to reference-data based enterprise applications," said Max Rudman, Prodly CEO. "Reference-data based apps are easier to configure and maintain but there's a lack of infrastructure to support agile reference data development that application teams are accustomed to with code-based development. Prodly aims to fill this gap."

Prodly's first product, Moover, was created to simplify and automate the arduous process of deploying reference data from one Salesforce org to another. The company is a well-positioned rapid-growth player in the Salesforce ecosystem already working with leading Salesforce CPQ, and Field Service Lightning (FSL) customers and SI partners.

About Prodly

Prodly, a Salesforce ISV partner, solves the time-consuming process that Salesforce administrators, architects, and consultants face: managing reference data within Salesforce applications like CPQ, Field Service Lightning (FSL), Advanced Approvals (AA), and Billing. Prodly Moover, the company's flagship product for reference data management (RDM) is designed by Salesforce experts for Salesforce end users and system integration (SI) partners to enable one-click migration of relational data between Salesforce orgs. Prodly Moover is an ideal solution for an agile development process to help Salesforce end users and SI implementation partners drive more ROI from Salesforce applications and eliminate hours of tedious work, increase productivity, and deliver projects on time. For more information visit www.prodly.co .

