Producerflow Launches Partner Portal to Modernize Carrier Collaboration with Distribution Partners

New self-service experience gives wholesalers and agency networks real-time visibility into producer appointment readiness, compliance issues, and lifecycle management

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Producerflow, a leading insurance distribution management software company, today announced the launch of Partner Portal, a new self-service workspace designed to modernize how insurance carriers collaborate with their distribution partners.

Built and operated by Producerflow on behalf of insurance carriers and MGAs, Partner Portal replaces fragmented workflows that currently dominate producer licensing and appointment operations. Partner Portal gives wholesalers, agency networks, and other distribution partners real-time visibility into the agencies and producers they share with a carrier, including producer onboarding, appointment readiness, compliance status, and associated workflows across every state.

"Today, distribution partners rely heavily on spreadsheets, forms, and chaotic email threads between licensing teams and distribution partners," said Luis Pino, CEO of Producerflow. "Teams burn an enormous amount of time answering status questions and coordinating operational requests over email. Producerflow's Partner Portal effectively channels this chaos into a shared, self-service platform where partners can see exactly what's happening, what's blocked, and who owns the next step."

Carrier partner operations are routinely stifled by questions such as "What's the license status of this producer in Florida?", "Is this producer appointed in Texas yet?" or "Can I add a new producer to an agency?" These are simple questions often requiring physical investigation and lagging communication with carrier licensing teams. Producerflow's Partner Portal centralizes information to cut down on manual work and mitigate regulatory exposure.

At the core of Producerflow's Partner Portal is its state-level appointment readiness view. Rather than displaying static appointment records, the portal provides a dynamic view of where each producer stands in every state. This includes where they are eligible to sell, where appointments are in progress, where they are fully appointed, where action is required, and where appointments have been terminated.

The Producerflow Partner Portal is now available for Producerflow carrier customers. For more information please visit www,producerflow.com

About Producerflow

Producerflow is a modern insurance distribution management platform for carriers and MGAs. Trusted across the insurance ecosystem, the company empowers insurance organizations to scale distribution networks more efficiently while ensuring regulatory compliance across all 50 states. For more information visit www.producerflow.com.

Media Contact

Ido Deutsch

Chief Revenue Officer

Producerflow

[email protected]

SOURCE Producerflow