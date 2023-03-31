Product-based sales training market size to grow by USD 2,385.09 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increased emphasis on cost-effective training methods - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The product-based sales training market size is expected to grow by USD 2,385.09 million at a CAGR of 7.11% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The market is driven by the increased emphasis on cost-effective training methods. Companies are shifting toward the use of online and blended learning to achieve cost-effectiveness and avail other benefits. Online and blended courses are inexpensive compared to classroom-based learning. These courses eliminate costs associated with traveling and relocation. Moreover, these methods establish coordination among teams that are spread across multiple locations. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of online and blended learning courses among end-users, which is driving the growth of the market. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Product-based Sales Training Market 2023-2027

The report on the product-based sales training market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies increased emphasis on cost-effective training methods as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The product-based sales training market is segmented by end-user (consumer goods, BFSI, automotive, and others), learning method (blended training, online training, and ILT), and geography (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa).

The market will witness significant growth in the consumer goods segment during the forecast period. The consumer goods industry is evolving quickly, as many companies are constantly adapting to changes in consumer behavior and preferences. In addition, the rapidly growing consumer base and the need for efficient delivery channels are driving the growth of the segment.

APAC will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of small and medium businesses (SMBs) and multinational corporations (MNCs) and the rising demand for cost-effective training are driving the growth of the regional market. The increase in the number of startups and local players is also fueling the growth of the product-based sales training market in APAC.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Download a Sample Report

The product-based sales training market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

The global product-based sales training market is fragmented, with the presence of many international and regional players that offer innovative, technologically advanced training solutions. Regional and international players equally represent the market. The market has recorded the entry of many new players contributing significantly to revenue generation. Established players are investing heavily in developing and strengthening their training offerings to ensure higher employee retention and improve brand recognition. They are also collaborating with emerging startups to gain access to new products and expand their product portfolios.

Brainshark Inc. - The company offers product-based sales training such as sales leadership and customer service.

- The company offers product-based sales training such as sales leadership and customer service. CommLab India LLP - The company offers product-based sales training such as classroom and e-learning training.

- The company offers product-based sales training such as classroom and e-learning training. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - The company offers product-based sales training such as skills development and virtual training.

- The company offers product-based sales training such as skills development and virtual training. Corporate Visions Inc. - The company offers product-based sales training such as remote selling and high-velocity selling.

- The company offers product-based sales training such as remote selling and high-velocity selling. GMetri Inc.

HubSpot Inc.

Korn Ferry

Learning Technologies Group Plc

Meirc Training and Consulting LTD.

RAIN Group

Richardson Sales Performance

Sales Training America Inc.

SalesHood Inc.

Sandler Systems Inc.

Specialized Sales Systems

The Brooks Group

VirtualSpeech Ltd.

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Allen Communication Learning Services

ASLAN Training and Development LLC

Related Reports:

The corporate training market in US is expected to grow by USD 1.21 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.49%. The market is segmented by product (technical courses and non-technical courses), end-user (manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, IT, and others), method (blended learning, offline learning, and online learning), and geography (US).

is expected to grow by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.49%. The market is segmented by product (technical courses and non-technical courses), end-user (manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, IT, and others), method (blended learning, offline learning, and online learning), and geography (US). The corporate training market in Europe is expected to grow to USD 11.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. The market is segmented by product (technical course and non-technical course) and geography ( Western Europe , Nordic Countries, Southern Europe , and Central and Eastern Europe ).

Product-based Sales Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,385.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Brainshark Inc., CommLab India LLP, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Corporate Visions Inc., GMetri Inc., HubSpot Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Meirc Training and Consulting LTD., RAIN Group, Richardson Sales Performance, Sales Training America Inc., SalesHood Inc., Sandler Systems Inc., Specialized Sales Systems, The Brooks Group, VirtualSpeech Ltd., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., Allen Communication Learning Services, and ASLAN Training and Development LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

