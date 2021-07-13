Product Development Leader Gembah Announces $11M Series-A Funding

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gembah , the leading platform and marketplace for consumer product development, has announced a $11M Series-A round of funding led by ATX Venture Partners. Additional investors in the round include Silverton Partners who led the company's seed round, Flexport, Brett Hurt, Jim Curry, and Dan Graham. The total funding raised to date is $14.4M.

Gembah's mission is to democratize product innovation by drastically lowering barriers to entry for creation of new products. By enabling millions of SMBs and first-time product creators, Gembah fuels the global shift to e-commerce and helps turn their ideas into differentiated products. Gembah plans to use the new funding for further platform development and to grow its team and network of partners domestically and overseas.

With more than 30% growth of e-commerce in the past two years, and COVID-19 further accelerating a shift to online-only models, Gembah is uniquely positioned to power the global product creation market for SMBs and larger retailers. The platform leverages machine learning to optimize workflows and eliminate the traditional inefficiencies involved in designing and manufacturing products.

We believe that humans are creators, its what separates us from all the other species on the planet, said Gembah CEO and Co-founder Henrik Johansson. When creators are given the ability to create new products better, faster, and cheaper than ever before, and in more sustainable ways, it will fundamentally alter the types of products that are brought to market, and the impact on the environment in positive ways.

World's First End-to-End Product Innovation Platform Designed for eCommerce Era

Gembah is the worlds first end-to-end product innovation platform. It connects customers to expert resources from product creation all the way through manufacturing.Gembah dramatically reduces the risk, cost, and time to bring a new product to market. Because entrepreneurs are connected to vetted, expert resources, successful products can go from concept to reality in as little as 90 days.

Gembah is a true innovator poised to help businesses capitalize on the growth of global eCommerce, said Chris Shonk, Managing Director at ATX Venture Partners. The Gembah marketplace promises to unlock virtually unlimited entrepreneurial equity by enabling a whole new breed of creators to enter the market.

Creating a product from scratch involves creative decision-making, supply chain logistics,strong communication with factories, product management, budgeting, and quality control. Without Gembah, our product line would not have gone to market as quickly as it did and with the legal protections that help us feel secure in the marketplace, said Eric Finkelman, co-founder of Cali Weights.

Gembah is a product development marketplace specializing in bringing new products to market through all stages of development. Gembah connects creators with its global network of designers, engineers, and supply chain specialists and oversees production at factories in China, Southeast Asia, Mexico,and South America. Founded on the belief that humans are natural inventors, the company's goal is to empower creators and make product development accessible to anyone. Gembah was established in 2018 in Austin, TX and has been featured in Forbes and Entrepreneur . To learn more, visit Gembah.com , or find us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , or YouTube .

