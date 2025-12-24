Product Liability Lawyers File Injury Lawsuits Against Amazon

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, a national product liability law firm, is pursuing multiple injury lawsuits against Amazon on behalf of consumers hurt by dangerous and defective products sold through its platform, including those listed by third-party vendors.

"As one of the largest online marketplaces in the world, Amazon has a responsibility to ensure the safety of products sold on its site," says Jason Turchin, Esq., a product liability attorney with years of experience representing injured consumers. "When those products cause serious injuries, Amazon should be held accountable."

Injuries Linked to Products Sold on Amazon

The firm can handle and investigate injury claims involving:

Exploding lithium-ion batteries in scooters, chargers, and handheld devices





in scooters, chargers, and handheld devices Pressure cooker explosions causing burns and kitchen fires





causing burns and kitchen fires Defective electronics that catch fire or shock users





that catch fire or shock users Toxic children ' s toys or mislabeled consumer goods





Household items that collapse, break, or fail during normal use

Many of these products are sold by unregulated third-party sellers, including companies based overseas. However, courts in several states have ruled that Amazon can still be liable for injuries as a key distributor and facilitator of the sale.

"Consumers often don't know the identity of the seller, or they can't track them down after an injury. Amazon, in many cases, is the only entity with the resources and responsibility to cover the damages," Turchin explains.

What to Do If Injured by a Product from Amazon

Get medical treatment immediately



Save the product and packaging



Take photos of your injuries and the item



Report the incident to Amazon through your account



Speak with a product liability attorney to determine your legal rights

