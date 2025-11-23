Uber and Lyft Passenger Sexual Assault Victims May Be Able to File Civil Claims

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, a national personal injury and victim advocacy firm, can represent victims who were sexually assaulted by Uber or Lyft drivers. Survivors may have legal rights. Victims may be entitled to file civil claims for compensation, in addition to any criminal case pursued by law enforcement.

"No one should have to fear being assaulted during a rideshare trip," said Jason Turchin, Esq., who has handled numerous sexual assault and injury claims against various companies for more than 20 years. "Our firm is committed to helping survivors hold negligent companies accountable and pursue justice through civil legal action."

Civil Lawsuits for Rideshare Assault Survivors

Uber and Lyft may be held civilly liable for sexual assaults that occur during rides, particularly if:

The driver had a prior history of misconduct or criminal behavior

The rideshare company failed to properly screen or monitor the driver

the driver The assault occurred during or immediately after a ride arranged through the app

Victims may be entitled to compensation for:

Medical expenses

Therapy and mental health treatment

Pain and suffering

Lost wages or diminished earning capacity

Emotional distress and trauma

"If these companies had opportunities to prevent these assaults through better hiring and safety protocols, they could be responsible for compensating the victims," said Turchin. "Survivors deserve answers and accountability."

Steps to Take if You Were Assaulted by an Uber or Lyft Driver

Seek medical care and counseling Report the incident to law enforcement Preserve rideshare app details (trip receipt, driver info, messages) File a report with Uber or Lyft Speak with a rideshare assault attorney to understand your civil rights

Free and Confidential Legal Consultations Available

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin offers free and confidential consultations for survivors of Uber and Lyft-related sexual assault. The firm can help evaluate your case and advise you of your options moving forward. If you need an Uber sexual assault lawyer in Florida, or want to file a lawsuit against Lyft for rape by a driver, call (800) 337-7755 or visit www.jasonturchin.com.

About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

Jason Turchin, Esq. has been featured in CBS Evening News, Forbes, and Rolling Stone for his work protecting consumer and victim rights.

