Product Recovery Management, Inc. Acquires Clean Globe Environmental, LLC

Expands Northeast Presence and Environmental Contracting Capabilities

BUTNER, N.C. and BRENTWOOD, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Product Recovery Management, Inc. (PRM), a premier environmental remediation and landfill gas services company, today announced the acquisition of Clean Globe Environmental, LLC (CGE), an environmental contracting firm based in Brentwood, Long Island, New York. The acquisition was effective January 2, 2026.

The transaction establishes the CGE Division of Product Recovery Management, Inc., strengthening PRM's physical footprint in the Northeast and expanding its service offerings in environmental remediation operations and maintenance, sampling, chemical injections, and geophysical services.

Founded by industry veterans Brock Lownes and Tony Fiorentine, Clean Globe Environmental brings more than 50 years of combined environmental contracting experience and a strong reputation for cost-effective, high-quality services supporting engineering firms, industrial clients, and government agencies throughout the Northeastern United States.

"We are proud to officially welcome Clean Globe Environmental, LLC into the Product Recovery Management, Inc. family," said Mel Phillips, President of Product Recovery Management, Inc. "This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy, establishing the new CGE Division of PRM and solidifying our physical presence in the Northeast with a dedicated team in Brentwood, Long Island. By integrating CGE's specialized expertise, we are immediately enhancing the capabilities we offer our clients. We are also pleased to announce that Tony Fiorentine will continue as General Manager, leading our efforts to grow the business in the region."

CGE will continue operations under its established name and brand as a PRM division. Clients can expect uninterrupted service, supported by the combined technical resources and nationwide experience of Product Recovery Management.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.cleanglobeenv.com or www.prmfiltration.com.

SOURCE Product Recovery Management, Inc.