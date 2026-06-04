Production is Changed Forever -- Now What?

The entire commercial was created through a directed AI production workflow—marking the first fully AI-produced commercial in more than 30 years of filmmaking for director Steve Colby.

Rather than relying on traditional production methods—casting multiple age-specific actors, coordinating complex shoots, and building numerous sets—the film was crafted using AI-generated visuals, music, and voiceover, guided by a cinematic directing process designed to preserve emotional continuity and creative intent.

"This wasn't about replacing production—it was about making possible a story that otherwise would have been financially or practically out of reach," said Colby. "We were able to tell a decades-long story with a level of continuity and scale that would have been extremely difficult through conventional production."

For Colby, who has spent decades working alongside crews he considers close friends, the shift was both creatively exciting and personally complicated.

"I'd still rather be on set with a crew, solving problems together through a long day in the trenches," Colby said. "There is a human energy and camaraderie to traditional production that AI can't replace. But we are a service business, and our responsibility is to provide the best possible solution for the client. In this case, AI was the right tool."

The AI-driven workflow also changed the creative process itself.

Executive Producer Tina Colby states "In traditional production, you're often locked into decisions made weeks earlier - your schedule, locations, and budget, with AI, if something sparked creatively, we could explore it immediately without adding another shoot day or dramatically increasing costs."

That flexibility allowed the team to expand scenes, refine emotional moments, and explore multiple storytelling directions in real time.

But the veteran filmmaker, Colby is also candid about the anxiety many filmmakers feel toward emerging AI tools—an anxiety he says he shares himself.

"Anyone who has spent a life in this business understands the fear surrounding these tools," he said. "I understand it because I feel it too. But pretending this technology isn't here, or trying to fight against its existence, isn't realistic. Nothing in human history that has been invented has ever been un-invented."

Rather than resisting the shift entirely, he believes the industry must learn how to adapt while preserving the humanity that gives filmmaking its emotional power.

"My hope is that AI becomes a tool that helps filmmakers more than it displaces them," he said. "Technology can generate images, but it still takes human experience, taste, empathy, and storytelling instinct to create something meaningful."

While the approach significantly reduced production cost and complexity, the focus remained firmly on the story itself—delivering an emotionally resonant piece centered on the idea that the structures we build are designed to last for generations.

For Colby, the project represents more than a single commercial. It reflects a broader turning point for the creative industry.

"The truth is, AI is going to change this industry as much as anything ever has," said Colby. "The challenge now is figuring out how we keep the humanity in the work while embracing the tools that are clearly here to stay."

To learn more, please visit https://www.colby2.com/.

SOURCE Colby2