Production of Starch Sugar in China 2015-2019: Focus on Maltose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) and Maltodextrin

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Production of Starch Sugar in China 2015-2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents the development of starch sugar industry in China from 2015 to 2019, together with the production situation of maltose syrup, glucose syrup, high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) and maltodextrin, which are main species across the starch sugar market.



Starch sugar, as a high quality sweetener, is more widely used than white sugar, not only in food industry, but also in pharmaceutical and chemical industries. There are various starch sugars in domestic market, mainly including maltose syrup, glucose syrup, high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) and maltodextrin. As a powerful competitor of white sugar, starch sugar has advantages of low sweetness, no side effects and low price. In recent years, the consumption field of starch sugar has been expanding, playing an increasingly important role in domestic market.



It attaches importance to the following parts:

Annual review of hot spots in China's starch sugar industry in 2018-2019

starch sugar industry in 2018-2019 Capacity and output of major starch sugars in China , 2015-2019

, 2015-2019 Major starch sugar producers and their distribution in China , 2015-2019

, 2015-2019 Monthly ex-works prices of major starch sugars in China , 2015-2019

Major producers and distribution of starch sugars were given and studied in the report, which include Global Sweeteners, Xiwang group and Luzhou Bio-Chem, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary



Introduction and methodology



1 Overview



2 Hot spots of starch sugar industry in China, 2018-2019



3 Maltose syrup

3.1 Capacity and output of maltose syrup in China, 2015-2019

3.2 Major producers of maltose syrup in China, 2015-2019

3.3 Monthly ex-works price of maltose syrup in China, 2015-2019



4 Glucose syrup

4.1 Capacity and output of glucose syrup in China, 2015-2019

4.2 Major producers of glucose syrup in China, 2015-2019



5 High fructose corn syrup (HFCS)

5.1 Capacity and output of HFCS in China, 2015-2019

5.2 Major producers of HFCS in China, 2015-2019

5.3 Monthly ex-works price of HFCS in China, 2015-2019



6 Maltodextrin

6.1 Capacity and output of maltodextrin in China, 2015-2019

6.2 Major producers of maltodextrin in China, 2015-2019

6.3 Monthly ex-works price of maltodextrin in China, 2015-2019



Companies Mentioned



Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Zhucheng Xingmao Corn Developing Co., Ltd.

Mengzhou Golden Corn Co., Ltd.

Xiwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Qinhuangdao Lihua Starch Co., Ltd.

Luzhou Bio-chem Technology Co., Ltd.

Henan Feitian Agricultural Development Co., Ltd.

Cargill Biochemical (Songyuan) Co., Ltd.

Zhaoqing Huanfa Bio-technology Co., Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Huachen Starch Sugar Production Co., Ltd.

Shandong Runsheng Group Company

Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.

Henan Xinyuan Food Co., Ltd.

Qingzhou Huakang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

COFCO Bio-Chemical Energy (Gongzhuling) Co., Ltd.

Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Tianmei Biotech Co., Ltd.

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited

Shandong Tianjiao Biotech Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/64dc76

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

