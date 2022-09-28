Productivity Management Software Global Market to Reach $105.6 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.8%

News provided by

Research and Markets

Sep 28, 2022, 16:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Productivity Management Software Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global productivity management software market is expected to grow from $54.26 billion in 2021 to $62.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The productivity management software market is expected to grow to $105.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.8%.

North America was the largest region in the productivity management software market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the productivity management software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increase in the adoption of cloud-based technology is expected to propel the growth of the productivity management software market going forward. Cloud-based technology provides access to storage files through connected devices. Cloud-based technology is helpful in productivity management by reducing employee downtime and boosting productivity.

For instance, in 2021, according to Flexera, a US-based company operating in productivity management software, 94% of enterprises are using cloud-based technology for productivity management. Therefore, the increase in adoption of cloud-based technology is driving the productivity management software market.

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the productivity management software market. Major companies operating in the productivity management software sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position.

For instance, in February 2022, Pendo, a US-based software company, launched a productivity management software called Pendo Adopt. This software helps the employees of an organization boost their performance and thereby increase productivity.

In December 2020, IBM, a US-based technology company, acquired Instana for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition would result in IBM offering AI-powered automation capabilities to investigate the complexity of modern applications distributed across hybrid cloud landscapes and enable automated remediation powered by Instana's contextualized data with metrics, traces, profiles, and dependency mapping. Instana is a US-based company that provides application performance management software.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Enterprise: Small and Mid-Size Enterprises (SMEs); Large Enterprises
2) By Solution: Content Management and Collaboration; AI and Predictive Analytics; Structured Work Management; Other Solutions
3) By Deployment: On-Premise; Cloud

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Productivity Management Software Market Characteristics

3. Productivity Management Software Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Productivity Management Software

5. Productivity Management Software Market Size And Growth

6. Productivity Management Software Market Segmentation

7. Productivity Management Software Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Productivity Management Software Market

9. China Productivity Management Software Market

10. India Productivity Management Software Market

11. Japan Productivity Management Software Market

12. Australia Productivity Management Software Market

13. Indonesia Productivity Management Software Market

14. South Korea Productivity Management Software Market

15. Western Europe Productivity Management Software Market

16. UK Productivity Management Software Market

17. Germany Productivity Management Software Market

18. France Productivity Management Software Market

19. Eastern Europe Productivity Management Software Market

20. Russia Productivity Management Software Market

21. North America Productivity Management Software Market

22. USA Productivity Management Software Market

23. South America Productivity Management Software Market

24. Brazil Productivity Management Software Market

25. Middle East Productivity Management Software Market

26. Africa Productivity Management Software Market

27. Productivity Management Software Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Productivity Management Software Market

29. Productivity Management Software Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Google LLC
  • Microsoft
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • Slack Technologies Inc.
  • Monday.com
  • IBM Corporation
  • Oracle
  • Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
  • Adobe
  • HyperOffice
  • SAP SE
  • VMware Inc.
  • HelloSign
  • Todoist
  • Zapier

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4i426s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

The Worldwide Medical Terminology Software Industry is Projected...

Global Laser Tracker Market (2022 to 2027) - Growing Trend of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics