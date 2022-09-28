Productivity Management Software Global Market to Reach $105.6 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.8%

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Productivity Management Software Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global productivity management software market is expected to grow from $54.26 billion in 2021 to $62.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The productivity management software market is expected to grow to $105.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.8%.

North America was the largest region in the productivity management software market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the productivity management software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in the adoption of cloud-based technology is expected to propel the growth of the productivity management software market going forward. Cloud-based technology provides access to storage files through connected devices. Cloud-based technology is helpful in productivity management by reducing employee downtime and boosting productivity.

For instance, in 2021, according to Flexera, a US-based company operating in productivity management software, 94% of enterprises are using cloud-based technology for productivity management. Therefore, the increase in adoption of cloud-based technology is driving the productivity management software market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the productivity management software market. Major companies operating in the productivity management software sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position.

For instance, in February 2022, Pendo, a US-based software company, launched a productivity management software called Pendo Adopt. This software helps the employees of an organization boost their performance and thereby increase productivity.



In December 2020, IBM, a US-based technology company, acquired Instana for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition would result in IBM offering AI-powered automation capabilities to investigate the complexity of modern applications distributed across hybrid cloud landscapes and enable automated remediation powered by Instana's contextualized data with metrics, traces, profiles, and dependency mapping. Instana is a US-based company that provides application performance management software.





