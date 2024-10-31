New-look PBA Elite League: Battle of the Brands and expanded PBA Playoffs elevate the 2025 PBA Tour

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) debuts the 2025 PBA Tour schedule in partnership with FOX Sports, featuring over 60 hours of televised bowling and a record-tying eight broadcasts on FOX.

More than 27 million viewers watched the PBA on FOX Sports in 2024, reflecting year-over-year growth and a 21% increase in viewership on FS1.

PROFESSIONAL BOWLERS ASSOCIATION DEBUTS 2025 PBA ON FOX TOUR SCHEDULE

The PBA's seventh season on FOX Sports features the return of five major championships and introduces a supercharged PBA Elite League: Battle of the Brands, where the rivalry between bowling ball manufacturers and their sponsored athletes will be taken to new heights. The modernized team competition also introduces a team points race to the PBA Tour regular season.

"We're elevating the PBA experience for both the players and the fans on the 2025 Tour," said Lev Ekster, President of Bowlero Corp. "The new PBA Elite League format is an exciting update for this season, combining individual excellence and strong team dynamics. It also allows fans to connect with our partner brands while watching their favorite players compete."

Throughout the PBA on FOX season, players will compete in 15 televised title events, including all five major championships on FOX: the U.S. Open presented by Go Bowling, PBA World Championship, USBC Masters, PBA Players Championship and PBA Tournament of Champions. Four major championships will include a televised preliminary round on FS1.

Additional highlights of the 2025 season include the World Series of Bowing XVI, featuring four standard titles plus a major championship at Reno's iconic National Bowling Stadium. Additionally, the game's top stars and talents will head to Wisconsin in April for the second annual PBA All-Star Weekend.

The regular season concludes with the PBA Tournament of Champions on April 20, with the top 12 players advancing to the PBA Playoffs. Six shows of head-to-head, single-elimination competition culminates with the PBA Playoffs Championship in May.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with the PBA and showcase the sport to an even wider audience across FOX and FS1," said Bill Wanger, EVP of Programming at FOX Sports. "This season's structure offers a great balance of individual and team competition and will foster deeper engagement among fans, while bringing in new audiences."

As part of its commitment to growing the sport, the PBA will introduce new digital content and fan experiences throughout the season, ensuring multiple ways for bowling enthusiasts to engage with the tour.

In addition to the 2025 PBA on FOX schedule below, the remainder of the PBA Tour schedule will be released at a later date.

Fans can watch all 2025 PBA Tour qualifying rounds live on BowlTV.

For the latest information and updates about the 2025 PBA Tour, visit www.PBA.com and follow the PBA Tour on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok and YouTube.

2025 PBA on FOX Schedule:

PBA Delaware Classic — Middletown, DE | Mid County Lanes and Entertainment

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 | 5 PM ET on FS1

U.S. Open presented by Go Bowling — Indianapolis, IN | Royal Pin Woodland

Prelims — Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 | 4 PM ET on FS1

Finals — Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 | 4 PM ET on FOX

PBA Illinois Classic — Vernon Hills, IL | Bowlero Vernon Hills

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 | 8 PM ET on FS1

PBA Pete Weber Missouri Classic — Springfield, MO | Enterprise Park Lanes

Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 | 1 PM ET on FS1

PBA Roth/Holman Doubles Championship — Vernon Hills, IL | Bowlero Vernon Hills

Sunday, March 2, 2025 | 12 PM ET on FS1

PBA Nevada Classic — Reno, NV | Coconut Bowl at Wild Island

Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 6 PM ET on FS1

Finals to be held at National Bowling Stadium in Reno, NV

PBA World Series of Bowling XVI — Reno, NV | National Bowling Stadium

Animal Pattern 1 Championship — Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 7:30 PM ET on FS1

Animal Pattern 2 Championship — Monday, March 17, 2025 | 7 PM ET on FS1

Animal Pattern 3 Championship — Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 7 PM ET on FS1

Animal Pattern 4 Championship — Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 7 PM ET on FS1

World Championship — Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 3 PM ET on FOX

USBC Masters — Allen Park, MI | Thunderbowl Lanes

Prelims — Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 12 PM ET on FS1

Finals — Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 12 PM ET on FOX

PBA Jr. National Championships — Reno, NV | National Bowling Stadium

Friday, April 4, 2025 | 7 PM ET on FS1

PBA All-Star Weekend — Waukesha, WI | Foxx View Lanes

Saturday, April 5, 2025 | 12 PM ET on FS1

Sunday, April 6, 2025 | 12 PM ET on FS1

PBA Players Championship — Jackson, MI | David Small's JAX 60

Prelims — Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 7 PM ET on FS1

Finals — Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 12 PM ET on FOX

PBA Tournament of Champions — Fairlawn, OH | AMF Riviera Lanes

Prelims — Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 5 PM ET on FS1

Finals — Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 12:30 PM ET on FOX

PBA Elite League: Battle of the Brands — Allen Park, MI | Thunderbowl Lanes

Prelims — Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 3 PM ET on FS1

Finals — Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 12 PM ET on FOX

PBA Playoffs — Allen Park, MI | Thunderbowl Lanes

Round 1 — Saturday, May 3, 2025 | 7 PM ET on FS1

Round 1 — Sunday, May 4, 2025 | 7 PM ET on FS1

Quarterfinals — Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 2 PM ET on FS1

Quarterfinals — Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 6:30 PM ET on FS1

Semifinals — Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 12 PM ET on FS1

Championship – Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 2:30 PM ET on FOX

About the Professional Bowlers Association

The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is the world's premier organization dedicated to the sport of bowling and its professional competition. The PBA has thousands of members from over 30 countries, competing in events including the PBA Tour, PBA Regional Tour, and PBA50 Tour. The PBA also serves casual and league bowlers through its membership programs, offering access to statistics, awards, and certified tournaments. With millions of fans worldwide, the PBA continues to grow the sport of bowling and inspire the next generation of bowlers.

For PBA/Bowlero Corp:

PBA: [email protected]

Bowlero: [email protected]

SOURCE PBA