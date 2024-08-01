Professional Bull Riding Team, New York Mavericks, Enters Sponsorship Deal with Hercules Tires as Team's Official Tire

Hercules Tire is the newest category team sponsor of the New York Mavericks

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PBR (Professional Bull Riders) team, the New York Mavericks, also known as the 'Concrete Cowboys,' are proud to announce a new partnership with Hercules Tires.

The New York Mavericks are the official team of the Northeast, and have one of the most decorated coaching staffs, led by a duo of World Champions in Head Coach Kody Lostroh, and Assistant Coach Ednei Caminhas. Through the Expansion and New Rider Draft, along with free agency, the New York Mavericks have assembled a talent-packed roster including surging young gun Hudson Bolton and Marco Rizzo, World Finals qualifiers Braidy Randolph and Mauricio Moreira, and up-and-coming superstar Maverick Smith, among others.

Via this exciting new deal, Hercules Tires becomes the "official tire of the New York Mavericks," highlighting a powerful partnership rooted in strength and performance. The New York Mavericks, with its young, all-star roster, mirror the same resilience, durability, and unwavering grit for which Hercules Tires is known.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hercules Tires," said Chris Pantani, General Manager of the New York Mavericks. "Their commitment to strength and performance perfectly aligns with our team's ethos. With Hercules Tires as our sponsor, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering top-notch performances and pushing the limits in and out of the arena."

This partnership underscores a mutual commitment to excellence, where every drive and every ride are fueled by superior quality and relentless ambition. Together, Hercules Tires and the New York Mavericks are paving the way to new heights, both on the road and in the arena.

"We are proud to announce our sponsorship of the New York Mavericks professional bull riding team," said Josh Simpson, President of Hercules Tires. "This partnership highlights our dedication to durability, performance, and competitive spirit. Just as our tires are engineered to endure the toughest conditions, the Mavericks showcase strength and resilience in every ride. We look forward to supporting the Mavericks on their journey to success and engaging with their passionate fans nationwide."

As the New York Mavericks official and exclusive tire partner, Hercules Tires will activate various assets, including use of the Mavericks trademarks and logos in advertising and promotions, TV visible signage, rider branding, hospitality, as well as digital and social integrations with exclusive content.

The New York Mavericks will host its debut Maverick Days homestand on August 9-10 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The bull riding action at Barclays Center begins at 7:45 p.m. ET on Friday, August 9, and 7:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 10.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Barclays Center Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727. Two-day ticket packages are available, offering fans a 15% discount on select price levels.

For more information about New York Mavericks, https://pbr.com/teams/new-york-mavericks, New York Mavericks on Facebook, @NY_Mavericks on Instagram, or @NY_Mavericks on Twitter.

About Hercules Tires

Hercules Tires is one of three distinct brands owned by Hercules Tire and Rubber Company. The brand is widely recognized as the industry's premier value brand with a comprehensive selection of passenger, UHP, UTV, light truck, medium truck, agriculture, and specialty tires. Since 1952, independent tire dealers and distributors have trusted the Hercules brand to deliver outstanding quality, exceptional support, and unsurpassed value. The Hercules Tires brand is available at more than 4,000 retail locations across North America. Hercules Tire and Rubber company is exclusively distributed in Canada by Groupe Touchette. Groupe Touchette is the largest Canadian-owned tire distributor. Recognized for more than 40 years for its expertise and superior service levels to manufacturers, dealers, and independent customers, the company specializes in value-added tire distribution services. To learn more about Hercules Tires, visit www.herculestires.com or follow on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

About the New York Mavericks

The New York Mavericks team is owned by Avenue Sports Fund, which acquired the sanctioning rights from Professional Bull Riders in February 2024. The Avenue Sports Fund, which is led by Avenue's Marc Lasry, provides capital solutions to a wide variety of established teams and leagues across the globe, as well as investments in emerging sport properties to capitalize on areas of exponential growth.

About the PBR Camping World Team Series

The PBR Camping World Team Series is an elite league featuring the world's top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five games leading to a Team Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. During the 2024 season, the league's third, each of the 10 teams – Austin Gamblers of Austin, TX; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, AZ; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, NC; Florida Freedom of Sunrise, FL; Kansas City Outlaws of Kansas City, MO; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, TN; New York Mavericks of Brooklyn, NY; OK; Oklahoma Freedom of Oklahoma City, OK; Missouri Thunder of Ridgedale, MO; and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, TX– will host a homestand. Neutral-site games to be announced are planned as well.

PBR Teams, launched in July 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. In events staged in a tournament-style format, all teams compete in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game features five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters are comprised of seven riders on the Protected Roster and five Reserve riders. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders is declared the winner of each game. All PBR Teams events are carried on either the CBS Television Network, streaming live on Paramount+, or Merit Street Media.

PBR is part of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

