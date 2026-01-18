Professional Cheer League Debuts in Indianapolis with Season-Opening Win by Miami Metal

The league's inaugural match unveiled a new professional platform for cheer's top athletes, showcasing new levels of athleticism and performance with high-impact, head-to-head challenges.

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 16, 2026, the Indianapolis Convention Center hosted the inaugural Professional Cheer League (PCL) match, marking a historic first for the sport that was streamed live on ION. In a close matchup that came down to the final round before Miami Metal narrowly secured first place with 13 points, narrowly finished ahead of Dallas Drive (12). The Golden State Grit (9) and Atlanta Air (6) finished in third and fourth place. Each of the four quarters was worth 1-4 points per team.

The inaugural match introduced the first-of-its-kind format that will be unique to the PCL's debut season. Each event blends head-to-head skill challenges—including tumbling, stunts, and basket tosses—with a high-impact, music-driven team routine inspired by elite cheer all designed to showcase skills never before seen in professional sports. Match highlights included:

A high-energy opening round of prepared routines that set the tone for a night unlike any cheer event ever before. This included the Dallas Drive team completing five "double back tuck" basket tosses, which are moves that are only legal at the professional level. Miami Metal's Skyler Grace—aka "The Gladiator"— sealed the final round Last Pass Challenge with a round-off back handspring double layout, earning the "Performance of the Night." The Atlanta Air delivered standout performances in the co-ed and all-girl endurance challenge rounds, tallying 33 pop overs in the co-ed division and 32 tick-tocks in the all-female division as bases used their strength to keep athletes in the air for as long as possible. Kenzie Carruthers of the Golden State Grits, also known as "The Squirrel," helped win her round by landing a near-perfect bullseye in the elite-level pass challenge, where athletes completed high-flying floor passes while aiming to stick the landing as close to the center as possible.

"I am incredibly proud of our professional cheer athletes and coaches," said John Newby, Commissioner of the Pro Cheer League. "Their commitment, talent, and leadership are elevating the sport and setting a new standard for excellence at the professional level."

The PCL heads to Atlanta on February 13 as teams battle for momentum on the road to the championship in Nashville on March 27. Fans who can't attend in person can again tune in exclusively on the ION Network. Expect bigger stunts, tougher competition, and cash prizes throughout the season.

"For decades, elite athletes have wanted the opportunity to continue competing beyond high school and college and push themselves to take their skills and competitiveness to new levels," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "The Pro Cheer League is only the start of new opportunities for today and tomorrow's best athletes to push themselves even further while helping showcase the athleticism, strength and ability that is unlike any other sport out there."

For video and image assets from the Pro Cheer League, including a video recap of the first match, click here.

About The Pro Cheer League

The Pro Cheer League presented by Varsity Spirit is the world's first professional cheer league with every match available live on ION. Featuring paid elite-level cheer athletes at the top of their sport, the Pro Cheer League takes cheer skills to a professional stage. The season is now underway as teams in Atlanta, Dallas, Miami and San Diego compete in five matches across the country to determine the first-ever Pro Cheer League champion on March 27, 2026. Updates on team rosters, schedules and other league news can be found at procheerleague.com or by following @procheerleague on Instagram.

