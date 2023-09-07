Professional Development Market to grow by USD 21.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, Innovations in technology to complement professional development courses to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The professional development market size is expected to grow by USD 21.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 7.83% as per the latest Technavio market research report. The report has been segmented by type (Online and Offline), end-user (K-12, Higher education, and Pre K-12), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The innovations in technology to complement professional development courses are notably driving the market growth. A notable advancement in professional development tools is the integration of adaptive learning, a feature that offers substantial advantages. This innovation empowers educators to oversee simulations effectively, enabling them to observe, respond to, and customize their interactions based on students' behaviors within virtual classrooms. Moreover, this feature extends its benefits to remote students who can engage with the teacher's presentation, voice, and non-verbal cues. These platforms encompass a range of tools and utilize social media channels to complement teachers' professional development courses. For instance, the inclusion of tools that facilitate group participation, resource sharing, topic-based discussions, and feedback among teachers significantly enhances interactive engagement. Such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover insights on market size before buying the full report- Download the FREE sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Professional Development Market 2023-2027

Professional Development Market: Segment Overview

The online segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The online segment of the global professional development market mainly revolves around self-paced courses delivered via digital platforms, offering flexibility beyond the confines of traditional classrooms. Leveraging emerging technologies such as AI, VR, simulations, and gamification enhances engagement and knowledge retention among educators. A notable benefit of this segment lies in its ability to enable organizations to distribute course materials and tasks digitally, readily accessible to learners via their smart devices, including mobile phones. These advantages are projected to stimulate increased demand for this segment, thereby playing a pivotal role in propelling the expansion of the global professional development market throughout the forecast period.

Geography Overview:

APAC is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For now, get snapshot of comprehensive report Download FREE Sample

Recent trends influencing the market

A key factor shaping the global professional development market growth is the increasing adoption of mobile learning. Professional development plays a crucial role in both upgrading and reshaping the skills of educators, enhancing their professional competence. Moreover, mobile learning offers significant advantages by affording educators the ability to manage time constraints and access learning materials from anywhere in the world. In the realm of professional development, mobile learning also fosters improved collaboration among educators, facilitating seamless sharing of resources and ideas. Notably, a growing trend in the global professional development market is the increasing adoption of teleconferencing and distance learning by teachers to enhance their skill sets. These factors collectively contribute to the anticipated growth of the professional development market throughout the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth- The increasing popularity of open educational resources is a significant challenge hindering the professional development market growth. Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find more insights from a sample report!



What are the key data covered in the Professional Development Market reports:

Historic Market size

Company landscape and analysis including Adobe Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cast Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Dale Carnegie and Associates Inc., edX LLC, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Tree International Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., OpenSesame Inc., Pearson Plc, Scholastic Corp., SkillShare Inc., Skillsoft Corp., and Toastmasters International

Press, Cast Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., and Associates Inc., edX LLC, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Tree International Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., OpenSesame Inc., Pearson Plc, Scholastic Corp., SkillShare Inc., Skillsoft Corp., and Toastmasters International Access for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The US professional development market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,176.83 million.

The professional online courses market share in India is expected to increase by USD 2.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.78%.

Professional Development Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.83% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21. 95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cast Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Dale Carnegie and Associates Inc., edX LLC, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Tree International Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., OpenSesame Inc., Pearson Plc, Scholastic Corp., SkillShare Inc., Skillsoft Corp., and Toastmasters International Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio