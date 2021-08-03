Professional Fighters League and Legends Enter Major Strategic Partnership Across Ticketing, Sponsorships, Experience, and Venue Opportunities

NEW YORK, Aug 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing sports league, today announced a strategic long-term partnership with Legends, a premium experiences company that specializes in delivering holistic solutions for sports and entertainment organizations and venues. In addition, as part of this long-term partnership, Legends has made an investment in PFL for a minority ownership stake.

Photo by Professional Fighters League Photo by Professional Fighters League

Through this comprehensive partnership, Legends will help create and execute premium, unique experiences and opportunities for sponsors, partners, and fans. The 360-degree partnership will focus on developing and optimizing a range of services including sponsorship sales, ticketing, global planning, hospitality services, venue site opportunities, technology solutions, and the development of a next-generation PFL training and production facility.

"Legends is an industrial-strength partner in areas that can turbo-change the PFL business," said PFL Chairman and Founder Donn Davis. "The Legends business partnership and equity investment will accelerate PFL momentum and growth as we further build our audience and business upon our standing as the No. 2 MMA company worldwide."

"The leadership team at PFL has created a unique and burgeoning MMA league that is well-positioned for expansion in the years ahead," said Legends President and CEO Shervin Mirhashemi. "We are excited to build upon PFL's momentum and deliver innovative and impactful solutions that will drive business and further accelerate growth."

"With 550 million fans around the globe, PFL is primed to capitalize on the underserved MMA market," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "We are thrilled to partner with the world-class organization and team at Legends to create unique and powerful opportunities for sponsors, partners, and fans not available in any other sports league."

"Through this strategic partnership with PFL, we will bring our acumen in experiences, operations, and overall revenue generation, leveraging our entire global platform," said Legends Chief Operating Officer Mike Tomon. "Legends will work closely with PFL to enhance the fan experience, and also create new revenue-generating opportunities that will help further the long term goals of the league."

This partnership announcement comes just days before the most exciting month in MMA kicks off with the PFL Playoffs. PFL hosts its single-elimination playoff events on Aug. 13, 19 and 27 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The final four fighters from each of six weight-classes have single-elimination fights to earn a spot in the PFL World Championship. The PFL World Championship is six title fights in six weight-classes for $6 million all in 1 night - the biggest night of the year in MMA.

