Professional Fighters League Partners With Leading Sports Entertainment Agency Athletic Sports Group Accelerating Global Expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with Athletic Sports Group and its subsidiary Fight Globe, the world's largest combat sports distributor, accelerating PFL's global expansion.

Photo by Professional Fighters League Photo by Professional Fighters League

The companies will work closely together to secure premium international distribution partnerships outside of the U.S. and Canada for PFL live events, including the Regular Season, Playoffs and PFL World Championship. The collaboration will also focus on original programming, archived content, and coverage of new PFL competitions coming in 2022.

PFL will more than double its live events next year, significantly expanding the programming content available to international distribution partners and cementing its position as both the leading global MMA league and a year-round media company. The partnership comes as PFL is experiencing a year of tremendous growth, with an 87% growth gain in average audience for the 2021 Playoffs and 39% growth increase in average audience for the 2021 season.

"The Professional Fighters League has seen unprecedented growth over the past year, and we look to forward to partnering with Athletic Sports Group and their specialists at Fight Globe to further our brand footprint internationally," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "PFL gives 550 million MMA fans a truly unique experience from the innovative season and Playoff format to cutting edge SmartCage technology. We look forward to continued growth, delivering the best action in MMA, expanding our event calendar, and bringing content to a greater global audience."

Athletic Sports Group has deep-rooted success in sports television content distribution in cultivating license opportunities, aggregating large television rights packages and developing syndication strategies for content partners. Through its subsidiary Fight Globe it annually distributes more than 750 live combat events, ancillary content, and hundreds of hours of archived content to broadcasters in more than 150 countries around the world, reaching more than one billion households. In addition to the PFL, the company works with leading global sports properties including La Liga, FIBA, ICC, Top Rank, Super League Triathlon and UCI.

"We see a tremendous growth opportunity for the PFL and we are excited to be part of their journey," said Nino Ockhuysen, Group CEO of Athletic Sports Group. "Our team can't wait to get started and will bring to bear all our expertise and knowhow to contribute to the growth and international distribution of the PFL."

The PFL returns to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, October 27 for the biggest night in MMA. The PFL World Championship will feature the final two fighters across all six divisions who will aim to become a world champion and earn the $1 million purse.

Professional Fighters League has quickly established itself as the No. 2 MMA company in the world. With the addition of world-class talent – from elite fighters to established business executives – and partnering with industry-leading brands such Anheuser-Busch InBev, Geico, DraftKings, Bose, CarParts.com, BetMGM, Air Force Reserve, US Marines, Acronis, Upper Deck and others, the PFL continues to accelerate its global expansion.

