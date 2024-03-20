PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE, WESTGATE RESORTS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP THROUGH 2026

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, has extended its partnership with Westgate Resorts through 2026.

This partnership, which began during the 2023 PFL World Championship, will provide fans with exclusive access to special booking opportunities for the PFL regular season, playoffs and world championship events, spanning across 10 cities in the United States.

"The Professional Fighters League is excited to continue our partnership with Westgate Resorts for the 2024 PFL Global Season and through 2026," said PFL Chief Commercial Officer Bryan Calka. "The 2024 PFL Global Season promises to be the toughest yet, with new athletes and travel to 10 major U.S. cities. We are excited to collaborate with Westgate Resorts on this unique and innovative partnership."

In addition, Westgate Resorts is thrilled to provide fans with an exclusive opportunity to win an unforgettable VIP experience.

Richard Siegel, executive vice president of Westgate Resorts, expressed his excitement about the collaboration and said, "We're thrilled to offer fans a chance to win an extraordinary VIP package for the PFL playoff fight in Hollywood, Florida. This partnership underscores our commitment to curating exceptional experiences for our esteemed guests."

The lucky winner of this VIP package will receive four VIP tickets to the highly anticipated PFL playoff fight. The winner will also enjoy a two-night stay at a luxurious Westgate Resorts property, exclusive swag and a meet-and-greet opportunity with PFL talent.

To enter for a chance to win this extraordinary VIP experience, click here.

The 2024 PFL Regular Season kicks off on April 4 in San Antonio, TX, followed by events in Las Vegas, NV, on April 12 and Chicago, Il, on April 19. Tickets and VIP experiences for the first half of the 2024 PFL Regular Season are available now. All events will be available live in the U.S. on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Fans can watch live in Canada and throughout Europe on DAZN.

PFL is the only organization in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs and championship each year. The combined roster of PFL and Bellator boasts 30% of its fighters independently world-ranked in the top 25 of their respective weight class, the same percentage as UFC.

PFL has an expansive global vision for the sport and is building the "Champions League of MMA" with PFL Europe, PFL MENA and more international leagues in development. PFL leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage, powering fight analytics, real-time betting, AI scoring and a next-generation viewing experience. PFL is primetime on ESPN/ESPN+ in the U.S. and is broadcast and streamed in 150 countries, with 20 premium media distribution partners.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league worldwide. PFL has five live fight franchises, offering year-round content: PFL League Season, PFL PPV Super Fights, PFL Challenger Series, PFL International Leagues and Bellator.

Founded in 2018, PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors, including SRJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS team owners.

MMA is the growth sports business of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic and true global revenue streams.

Learn more about the Professional Fighting League online at PFLmma.com, on Instagram @PFLmma, on X (formerly Twitter) @PFLMMA and on Facebook at /PFLmma.

ABOUT WESTGATE SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Westgate Sports & Entertainment is an innovator in the realm of experiential vacation getaways, specializing in crafting bespoke, high-value experiences for Westgate Resorts owners, guests and leisure travelers of all ages. Westgate Sports & Entertainment collaborates with renowned artists, prestigious sports teams and top-tier events nationwide to offer unparalleled vacation experiences at exclusive promotional pricing.

Westgate Resorts is the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando with seven Orlando hotel resorts and 22 themed destination resorts nationwide, featuring more than 14,000 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States such as Orlando, and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; and Mesa, Arizona.

In 2022, the company launched the cutting-edge World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty Program, an exclusive program that rewards Westgate owners and hotel guests with prestigious perks and privileges at no added cost.

The company has garnered many distinct accolades, including the 2022 ACE Project of Excellence Award from the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) for Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, recognition from Forbes Travel Advisor ranking Westgate Park City Resort & Spa as a recommended resort in its 2022 Star Awards and 73 Best of State Awards for Westgate Park City Resort & Spa after winning 10 years in a row. For more information about Westgate Sports & Entertainment, please visit westgateexperience.com.

SOURCE Professional Fighters League (PFL)