THE PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE ANNOUNCES ITS 2024 PFL REGULAR SEASON BEGINNING APRIL 4

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced dates, locations and weight classes for the first half of the 2024 PFL Regular Season; which will be available live in the U.S. across ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Regarded as one of the toughest tests in MMA, the 2024 PFL Regular Season just got tougher with the addition of Bellator stars creating the deepest talent roster in PFL history. The PFL Global Season spans six weight classes vying for a chance at a spot in the PFL Playoffs, World Championship glory and a $1 million pay day.

"The toughest test in MMA, The PFL Regular Season, just got tougher with the addition of stars from Bellator and PFL Europe," said PFL CEO Peter Murray."The PFL is excited to kick off the 2024 Regular Season in front of our great fans in San Antonio, Las Vegas and Chicago. This promises to be the biggest Regular Season in history, with the PFL heading to ten top markets around the country and distribution to 160 countries around the world."

April 4, 2024, Boeing Center in San Antonio, TX The 2024 Regular Season begins on Thursday, April 4, when PFL returns to Boeing Center in San Antonio, TX with Heavyweights and the newly minted Women's Flyweight division featuring global sensation 2023 PFL Europe Champion Dakota Ditcheva. Additionally, Croatia's Ante Delija, former Bellator Interim Heavyweight Champion Valentin Moldavsky and Bellator Women's Flyweight Champion Liz Carmouche will be in Season action.

April 12, 2024, The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas The first half of the 2024 PFL Regular Season continues on Friday, April 12 from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and features the Light Heavyweight and Lightweight divisions. 2023 PFL Light Heavyweight Champion Impa Kasanganay returns to the PFL SmartCage along with PFL Europe Light Heavyweight Champion Jakub Nedoh and former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Phil Davis. The Lightweight division will welcome back the always exciting Clay Collard and Bellator Lightweight World Champion Patricky Pitbull.

April 19, 2024, Wintrust Arena in Chicago The final event of the first half of the 2024 PFL Regular Season takes place April 19 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago with Welterweight and Featherweight action. Undefeated Welterweight Magomed Umalatov returns, while former Bellator Welterweight World Champion Andrey Koreshkov makes his PFL Regular Season debut. At featherweight, the pride of Peru, 2023 PFL Champion Jesus Pinedo and undefeated Timur Khizriev head into Regular Season action.

PFL Regular Season features a true sports-season format, where elite fighters from around the world compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship, with each winner of the six weight divisions receiving a $1 million purse. The remaining roster, dates and locations for the entire 2024 PFL Regular Season will be announced shortly.

The 2024 PFL Regular Season will be available live in the U.S. on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Additionally, in Canada and throughout Europe, the ten-event series can be seen live on DAZN.

Tickets for all three events go on presale Tuesday, February 20 via PFL newsletter. Sign up here https://pflmma.com/newsletter to receive an exclusive access code before tickets go live to the public on Wednesday, February 21. In addition, VIP experiences will be available at all three events offering fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to walk in the SmartCage, get a photo with a PFL announcer and more.

PFL is the only organization in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year. The combined roster of PFL and Bellator boasts 30% of its fighters independently world-ranked in the top 25 of their respective weight-class. PFL has an expansive global vision for the sport and is building the "Champions League of MMA" with PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and more international leagues in development. PFL leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage, powering fight analytics, real-time betting, AI scoring, and a next-generation viewing experience. PFL is available on ESPN/ESPN+ in the U.S. and is broadcast and streamed in 150 countries with 20 premium media distribution partners.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league world-wide. PFL has five live fight franchises, offering year-round content: PFL League Season, PFL PPV Super Fights, PFL Challenger Series, PFL International Leagues, and Bellator. Founded in 2018, PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors including SRJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners. MMA is the growth sports business of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams.

About ESPN

ESPN, the world's leading sports entertainment brand, features eight U.S. television networks, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

ABOUT DAZN GROUP

DAZN is a leading sports streaming service in Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Portugal, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, the US and UK. Its wide range of content includes top-flight football from the world's most popular competitions – Bundesliga, English Premier League, J.League, LALIGA, Serie A, and the UEFA Champions League, in addition to the biggest sports from around the world - Formula 1, NFL, NBA, MotoGP and the UFC. DAZN is the only place for fans around the world to watch every NFL match outside North America.

DAZN is building the ultimate sports entertainment business where fans from across the globe can watch, read, bet, play, share, socialise, buy tickets and merchandise, all in one place, with one account, one wallet and on one app.

For more information on DAZN, our products, people, and performance, visit dazngroup.com.

