Professional Fighters League's Sixth Regular Season Event To Bring MMA Action To Ocean Resort And Casino In Atlantic City, On August 16.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: The Professional Fighters League will host PFL6—the league's sixth regular season event of its inaugural 2018 season. The event will feature twelve exciting MMA fights: one lightweight bout, six welterweight, and five middleweight fights. 24 world-class fighters will come together to vie for a spot in the playoffs. Emerging stars from PFL1 will fight to maintain their rankings; those who lost their first match must prevail to keep their $1 million dreams alive.

WHEN: Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 7 p.m. ET (Pre-show at 6:30 p.m. ET. Doors open for media at 6 p.m. ET)

WHERE: Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino, located at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

WHO: PFL6 will feature middle and welterweight fighters including, Kayla Harrison, Ray Cooper, Rick Story, Jake Shields and Eddie Gordon.

PFL 2018 Season has 72 Elite MMA fighters in 6 weight-classes competes in two fights in the PFL Regular Season on Thursday nights in June, July, and August. The top 8 fighters in each weight class based on results advance to the single-elimination PFL Playoffs in October.

The PFL Championship is New Year's Eve, which will be the most dynamic night in MMA history, with six back-to-back title bouts and history-making $10 million total prize pool. The PFL 2018 Season is underway and the differentiated format and innovative scoring have already caught the attention of die-hard fans as well as those new to MMA. The PFL season format is providing fans with authentic, interesting stories as they follow the journey of the fighters. The PFL fights have been exciting, with 75% ending in knockout or submission due to the PFL proprietary scoring system which awards bonus points for early finishes.

