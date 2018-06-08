Professional home builders and suppliers clocked in with Habitat for Humanity to build hundreds of affordable homes in five days

"Home Builders Blitz is a testament to the commitment of local builders to invest in their communities," said Sue Henderson, Habitat for Humanity International's Vice President for the United States and Canada. "Since 2002, professional builders have partnered with families to create positive ripple effects in their communities. We are so grateful for their skills, time and support."

Throughout the week, industry builders and suppliers volunteered with Habitat in more than 70 communities in 31 states. Builders donate not only their time and skills, but also the funds necessary to support the work. Home Builders Blitz provides an outlet to network with other builders in the industry to learn from one another and develop lasting partnerships with community stakeholders. Professional builders who participate often stay active with their local Habitat organization long after Home Builders Blitz ends through volunteerism, advocacy and financial support.

Home Builders Blitz began in 2002 in Raleigh, North Carolina, when local homebuilder Tom Gipson recruited 12 professional homebuilders to build one house each in a five-day period with Habitat for Humanity of Wake County. Since then, more than 2,200 builders have participated in Home Builders Blitz.

Home Builders Blitz is supported nationally by Martin Marietta, Republic Services, Tarkett, General Shale, Gildan, Huber Engineered Woods, Masco, MaxLite, National Framers Council, Panasonic and Ply Gem.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

