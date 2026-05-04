Professional Photographers of America Appoints Angela Kurkian as Chief Executive Officer

Kurkian, a Veteran Professional Photographer, Shepherding in Exciting Stage of Growth and Expansion

ATLANTA, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Photographers of America (PPA) ushers in a new era with the appointment of Angela Kurkian, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Kurkian has been a member of the PPA team for more than a decade, having previously served as the organization's Director of Education and Deputy CEO alongside David Trust, who is retiring after 28 years of service to the organization.

Kurkian, a professional photographer by trade, understands the dutiful roles and responsibilities PPA plays within the ever-changing global photographic community. Kurkian sees a progressive agenda heading into the second half of 2026, from increased attention toward professional standards, like certification programming, to greater visibility around its stable of photography experts who differentiate its education and skills hub from the marketplace. As artificial intelligence permeates all aspects of creative industries, including photography, Kurkian intends to place greater emphasis on member support tied to business and career development. PPA has always been sought after for its industry-defining efforts in advocacy and legal protections, as well as insurance and risk management offerings, areas Kurkian promises to continue to lead.

"PPA has an incredible legacy, having played a pivotal role in the journeys of many professional photographers for more than 150 years," says Kurkian. "We were founded to provide photographers with resources and creative protection, which they have come to expect. I want our members to take advantage of the rich community-building available for them to learn, share, and grow, especially as the photography landscape changes in the intelligence age. I am honored and energized as we move into a new era for PPA, PhotoVision, and the critical importance of photography and video storytelling to the human element."

Kurkian began her career as a professional photographer in 1994, after discovering her passion for photography while studying at the University of Florida. She founded Essenza Studio, where she put together a small but mighty team specializing in portrait and wedding photography. She joined PPA as a member in 1994, then as Director of Education in 2012, where she oversaw the production and deployment of all educational content and workshops. She has continued to help lead PPA's educational initiatives alongside the organization's highly skilled content team, as well as preparing for the leadership transition alongside Trust.

"Angela is a natural leader and educator, not to mention an amazing photographer," says Trust. "Her skills and leadership abilities will enable PPA to not only continue to flourish, but also take the organization to new heights. While it's hard to say goodbye after so many years with PPA, I am excited to watch through Angela's lens as a new generation of photographers from around the world embrace PPA and PhotoVision."

Trust joined PPA as its first Director of Marketing in 1998 and was named CEO in 1999. Since taking this role, he has led PPA to unprecedented growth while improving member value and experience year over year. He and Kurkian were instrumental in launching PhotoVision on PPA.com, a first-of-its-kind subscription-based streaming platform dedicated to the art and business of photography. While included with PPA membership, PhotoVision is available to all photographers for a nominal monthly or annual fee, providing them with access to 5,000+ resources to elevate their creative and business pursuits.

For more information about PPA, visit PPA.com.

About Professional Photographers of America

Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. Founded in 1868, PPA currently helps 35,000 professionals elevate their craft and grow their businesses with resources and education, all under PPA's core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers. Visit www.ppa.com.

Media Contact

Hilari Barton, Trevelino/Keller

[email protected]

SOURCE Professional Photographers of America