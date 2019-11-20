Professional Snowboarder Scotty James Unveils ‘All Day SJ’

"It was my biggest season yet and I'm really excited to share with everyone my experiences, the ups and downs along the way," said Scotty James. "Stepping outside the halfpipe, going into the backcountry and of course the never-ending question mark around my relationship with my manager, Quinton Peck."

'All Day SJ' focuses on James' journey through the action sports industry with fellow athletes, coaches, athlete managers and more. The first episode introduces James' new line of active underwear "Snowballs," with the help of professional surfer Mick Fanning, and gives viewers a sneak peek at the beginning of a long-awaited journey to bring a halfpipe to James' home country.

James first broke into the international circuit in 2008 and has created a name for himself with big event wins at FIS World Cup, the Burton European Open, Winter X Games and more. In 2010, he became the youngest Winter Olympian in over 50 years and continued to ride that wave to set a new record for consecutive world titles by taking halfpipe gold at the World Championship in Park City, Utah, in 2019.

He continues to build prominence in the snowboarding world, adding his recent victory to a list of accomplishments that include becoming an Olympic medalist and 2019 ESPY nominee for 'Best Male Action Sports Athlete'.

"Scotty has really next-leveled his career over the last couple of years and a lot of that has to do with the team at QP Sports Management," said manager Quinton Peck. "I mean, I can't take all the credit but yeah... I've been fairly instrumental."

About Scotty James

It's not often that you hear of Australians being into the winter sports, but Scotty James is one of the few. James now leads the world of snowboarding after becoming the youngest Winter Olympian in over 50 years, and the youngest Australian to ever compete at the Winter Olympics.

So how did the rider from Melbourne pull it off? Snowboarding from the age of three definitely helped. They don't even make snowboards small enough for three-year-olds, but when his dad saw a mini toy snowboard in the window of a shop, he bought it. Little did the shop owner realize that the 80cm board would act as a stepping stone for Scotty to achieve so much in the sport.

He broke onto the international circuit in 2008 and has been tearing up the likes of the FIS World Cup, the Burton European Open and Winter X Games ever since. His track record is full of gold medals and big event wins. In 2019 he set a new record for consecutive world titles by taking halfpipe gold at the World Championship in Park City, Utah.

But it hasn't been easy. Scotty has a condition that causes his knee to randomly dislocate – not ideal for a professional snowboarder. But when you take into account that he competed in the 2010 Winter Olympic Games with a fractured wrist, it's clear why nothing has stopped him from reaching the top of his game.

About 'All Day SJ'

'All Day SJ' is a behind the scenes look at the life of professional snowboarder Scotty James. Join Scotty on his personal and professional journey as he navigates through the action sports industry with fellow athletes, coaches, family, friends and inept athlete manager, Quinton "Pecky" Peck. Previous episodes of 'All Day SJ' can be found on Scotty's YouTube channel with the first episode dating back to January 2017.

