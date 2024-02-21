Professional Transition Strategies Achieves Milestone With More Than 100 Dental Practice Transitions in 2023

The transitions totalled $345 million in enterprise value for dental entrepreneurs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Transition Strategies (PTS), a company that facilitates dental practice purchases and mergers & acquisitions, is pleased to share its remarkable practice transition statistics for 2023.

As a trusted partner and industry leader in practice transitions, PTS is proud to present the following key highlights from its performance over the past year:

Successful Deals Closed: PTS facilitated 103 seamless practice transitions, collectively valued at $345 million . These transactions springboard dentists to achieve their goals, while ensuring a smooth handover of their practices.





Comprehensive Prospectuses Created: PTS' practice valuation team developed 591 detailed prospectuses, equipping buyers and sellers with the information needed to make informed decisions throughout the transition process.





Prospectuses Distributed: As part of PTS' extensive practice marketing efforts, nearly 6,000 prospectuses were circulated to a wide network of qualified dental service organizations (DSOs), individual dentists and PE funds.

A standout moment from 2023 was the successful transition of a rollup of nine like-minded practices. With the help of PTS' proactive marketing approach and guidance rolling up these practices from across the country, these dental entrepreneurs received competitive offers from a range of DSOs. In the end, the practices transacted for a total enterprise value of over $40 million with a deal structure that allows for future earning opportunities.

"We're incredibly proud of the remarkable results we facilitate for our clients, especially since dental entrepreneurs are more empowered than ever before to take advantage of the generational wealth-building opportunities available in the second half of the industry's consolidation wave," said Kyle Francis, founder and president of PTS. "We look forward to keeping the momentum rolling into 2024."

As 2024 is now underway, PTS is poised for continued success, remaining the preferred choice for dental practitioners seeking a seamless transition in their careers. For more information or to explore dental practice transition opportunities, please visit professionaltransition.com.

