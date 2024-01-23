Professional Transition Strategies Commits Over $1.5 Million to Support National, Global and Local Charities in the Last Three Years

News provided by

Professional Transition Strategies

23 Jan, 2024, 09:03 ET

The PTS donor-advised fund's commitment extends to various local, national, and global charities, underscoring PTS' dedication to social responsibility and community support

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Transition Strategies (PTS), a company that facilitates dental practice sales and mergers & acquisitions, proudly shared the achievement of giving over $1.5 million through direct donations and through its donor advised fund to serve as a catalyst in supporting various charitable initiatives.

As a social impact organization, PTS makes charitable giving a team effort by funding and matching employee donations.

In 2023, PTS empowered its team members by granting each individual $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice. To further amplify the impact, PTS also provided the opportunity for $5,000 in matching donations. This initiative allows employees to align their personal values with charitable endeavors, fostering a culture of collective giving and support.

A key beneficiary of PTS's philanthropy is Give Back a Smile, an initiative under the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, dedicated to restoring the smiles of survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. PTS's support is integral to this cause, with donations calculated as a percentage of transactions completed in 2023 on behalf of the doctors PTS collaborated with during the year.

In addition to their significant contributions to Give Back a Smile, PTS has extended support to over 20 deserving organizations, including Kids in Need of Dentistry and Dental Lifeline Network.

Kyle Francis, PTS founder and president emphasized, "At PTS, giving back and supporting communities is at the core of what we do. Seeing the range of causes our team members champion is inspiring, and as a group, we are honored to extend our support and appreciation to these organizations for the year ahead."

For further information about PTS, please visit professionaltransition.com.

About Professional Transition Strategies

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Professional Transition Strategies helps dentists buy, sell or start practices, move to new offices or expand at a current location. The company is committed to client success and provides expert consulting services to help dental professionals improve operations, marketing, accounting and other facets of practice management. PTS donates a percentage of its profits to Give Back a Smile, a cosmetic dentistry charitable foundation that restores the smiles of victims of violence. Find out more about PTS at www.professionaltransition.com.

Media Contact: sophie@professionaltransition.com

SOURCE Professional Transition Strategies

