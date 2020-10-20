Professional Transition Strategies Welcomes Matt Zolfo to Transitions Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Transition Strategies (PTS), a company that represents dental practice buyers and sellers and offers brokerage and practice consulting services, today announced that Matt Zolfo has joined the team as a mergers & acquisitions consultant. Zolfo will use his decade and a half of experience in the dental and healthcare sectors to maximize returns for dentists and dental groups that are selling practices.

A graduate of Baylor University who is based in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area, Zolfo began his career helping dentists realize their dream of opening a new practice or expanding operations when he served as a business development, infrastructure and technology consultant at Henry Schein. Over his 14 years with that company, Zolfo was instrumental in setting up approximately 850 practices and gained valuable experience with practice expansions and dental service organization (DSO) operations.

More recently, Zolfo directed strategic initiatives at Simplifeye, driving company growth through healthcare technology and leading product development projects. At both organizations, Zolfo gained insight into how the business of dentistry and healthcare is evolving as well as the skills needed to facilitate growth and maximize value in a landscape increasingly driven by private equity investment and practice consolidation. This experience makes him uniquely qualified for his new role at PTS.

"Matt has proven over his career that he is a force of nature in the dental world by fostering trust with the hundreds of doctors he has worked with," said Kyle Francis, founder and president of PTS. "I am excited to see him translate that trust and experience into the creative and profitable strategies that PTS offers all of our clients!"

Zolfo notes that heightened private equity interest in the dental industry is driven by the realization that it is a stable and lucrative sector. Although the practice transition industry is growing to match increasing demand, PTS stands out because it was founded on the principle that there's more to transition than buying and selling. As a full-service practice transition company, PTS partners with dentists to streamline and systemize business operations to maximize practice value.

"I'm excited to join PTS because Kyle has built a truly unique company," Zolfo said. "I'm focused on making sure dentists get a fair valuation, which requires expertise in investing, and ensuring that the buyer is a great fit for the seller. Having had the joy and privilege of helping dentists and groups open new practices at the beginning of my career, it's gratifying to assist dentists who are selling practices, a fitting bookend, to maximize practice value for dentists who work with PTS to transition their practices."

About Professional Transition Strategies

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Professional Transition Strategies helps dentists buy, sell or start practices, move to new offices or expand at a current location. The company is committed to client success and provides expert consulting services to help dental professionals improve operations, marketing, accounting and other facets of practice management. PTS donates a percentage of its profits to Give Back a Smile, a cosmetic dentistry charitable foundation that restores the smiles of victims of violence. Find out more about PTS at www.professionaltransition.com.

