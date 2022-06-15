Professional Triathlete, Timothy O'Donnell, Qualifies for IRONMAN World Championships 15 Months After Harrowing On-Course Heart Attack

InsideTracker Endurance Team athlete headed back to Kona for legendary race, armed with personalized guidance from leading personalized performance system

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional triathlete, Timothy O'Donnell, yesterday qualified for the IRONMAN World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, with a time of 8:10:07 and a third-place finish at IRONMAN Des Moines. This marks the 11th time O'Donnell has qualified for the World Championships, but is remarkable in coming just 15 months after suffering an on-course heart attack, known in the sport of triathlon as a "widowmaker," at Challenge Miami in March, 2021.

Professional triathlete and InsideTracker Endurance Team athlete, Timothy O'Donnell, crosses the finish line at IRONMAN Des Moines Sunday, just 15 months after a harrowing on-course heart attack, securing his return to the IRONMAN World Championships. InsideTracker

InsideTracker , the leading personalized performance and nutrition system, worked alongside O'Donnell in his quest for Kona by providing science-backed, personalized nutrition and lifestyle recommendations based on blood, DNA and fitness tracker data.

"After my doctors discovered I have a genetic predisposition for increased arterial plaque and inflammation, I knew I needed to pay special attention to the markers that matter for cardiac health, but, as a professional athlete, I also know that I need to optimize my body for performance and endurance," said O'Donnell. "InsideTracker has given me a clearer, more holistic view of my body than ever before, and given me actionable, science-backed recommendations that optimize my body from the inside out, both for my athletic goals and long-term health."

Since announcing his goal of qualifying for triathlon's most prestigious event, O'Donnell's inspirational story has been featured in news outlets including the New York Times , where he has used his dramatic story to spread the important message that cardiovascular risk exists for everyone, even 40-year-old professional athletes at the top of a sport considered to produce the fittest in the world.

"The entire InsideTracker team celebrated right alongside Tim and his family when he hit his goal this weekend of getting back to Kona," said Mariah Bridges, senior director content and community, InsideTracker. "I don't think there's a better example of InsideTracker's mission of helping people optimize performance to do what they love for life, and no athlete more committed to his personal mission of spreading awareness about the importance of getting a clear picture of what's going on inside your body at every age."

O'Donnell will be competing in his tenth IRONMAN World Championships on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

About InsideTracker

Founded in 2009 by top scientists from acclaimed universities in the fields of aging, genetics and biology, InsideTracker is a truly personalized nutrition and performance system. InsideTracker's mission is to help people add years to their lives and life to their years by optimizing their bodies from the inside out. By analyzing the body's data from blood, DNA and fitness trackers, InsideTracker gives a crystal-clear picture of what's going on inside, along with a science-backed action plan for improving your health and becoming your best self. Read our peer-reviewed papers in Scientific Reports and Current Developments in Nutrition.

Follow InsideTracker on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Heather Hawkins

[email protected]

(415) 598-8662

SOURCE InsideTracker