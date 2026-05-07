PROFESSIONAL TRIATHLETES ORGANISATION ANNOUNCES SOKIN AS GLOBAL PARTNER OF ITS T100 TRIATHLON WORLD TOUR

The partnership will also see the PTO use Sokin's leading global platform, which can manage its entire cross-border financial stack. Through the platform, the PTO will streamline its global payments and gain access to Sokin's multi-currency accounts, FX, and treasury infrastructure capabilities. PTO will benefit from more efficient and scalable international business operations as the organisation continues to expand its race calendar and global footprint.

Vroon Modgill, Sokin CEO, said:

"The US is a major growth market for Sokin and having the honor of putting our name on the legendary Escape From Alcatraz race puts us in front of exactly the kind of business audience we want to reach there. Sports partnerships have been one of the most effective ways for us to build brand presence in international markets and sports organizations like the Professional Triathletes Organisation have the global reach and complex business operations that Sokin's platform is built to support. That dual fit is what made this an obvious partnership for us."

Sam Renouf, CEO of PTO said:

"This is a significant partnership for the PTO at an important moment in our growth. As we prepare to launch our new Triathlon World Tour in 2027 with our partners World Triathlon, scaling from 9 events this year to more than 80 globally, having the right partners in place is critical. Sokin's expertise in simplifying global payments will play an important role as we expand into new markets and continue our mission to take triathlon mainstream."

Sokin has seen rapid growth with revenue increasing 100% year-on-year and rising eightfold since 2022. Its platform provides global payments, multi-currency accounts and treasury management, helping businesses streamline cross-border transactions and scale internationally.

In 2026, the T100 Tour has already delivered a sell out stop on the Gold Coast in Australia, where American superstar Taylor Knibb won the first women's professional T100 race of the season over the PTO's signature 100km triathlon (2km swim, 80km bike, 18km run), and more than 5,000 amateurs aged from 18-74 took part in an amateur T100 as well as an Olympic distance triathlon (1.5km swim, 40km bike, 10km run) and a mass participation 10km run. At the Singapore T100 Triathlon on 25-26 April, reigning T100 World Champion Hayden Wilde from New Zealand won the back-to-back titles in the Lion City and more than 7,000 amateurs of all abilities took part in a range of triathlons, duathlons and a 5km Music Run.

The 9-stop T100 Race To Qatar will now visit: Spain (23-24 May), San Francisco (6-7 June), Vancouver (15-16 August), French Riviera (19-20 September), Dubai (12-15 November), Saudi Arabia (November) & Qatar (11-12 December), for the second Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final.

For Further Information:

PTO - Anthony Scammell E: [email protected]

Sokin - James Hannaford E: [email protected]

About Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO)

The PTO is a sports body that is co-owned by its professional athletes, seeking to elevate and grow the sport of triathlon and take it to the next level. Its T100 Triathlon World Tour was introduced in January 2024 and is designated by World Triathlon as the 'official World Championship for long distance triathlon'. This is part of a 12-year strategic partnership with the sport's international governing body to develop the sport and it will grow further in 2027 with the launch of the new Triathlon World Tour. The T100 Triathlon World Tour is a season-long schedule of World Championship level races competed over 100km (2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run), where the world's best triathletes go head-to-head in iconic locations. T100 weekends are 'festivals of multisport' and feature a range of opportunities for amateur athletes of all levels to get involved. From experienced amateurs tackling the 100km distance to first-time swim, bike and run participants taking on single discipline, untimed events. For more information visit www.t100triathlon.com

About Sokin

Sokin was founded in 2019 with a simple vision to remove borders, barriers and burdens associated with international payments. Today it enables global businesses to send and exchange more than 70 currencies and hold balances in 26 currencies with its multi-currency IBAN and local currency accounts — all through one comprehensive platform that streamlines cross-border accounts payable, receivable, and treasury operations. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has offices in the United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Mexico, Norway and India. For more information, visit www.sokin.com.

About MARI

The Sokin Escape From Alcatraz Triathlon will be produced with MARI. MARI is a global events and experiences company with a portfolio of world-class live properties spanning sports, art, lifestyle, and entertainment. These include major international tennis tournaments, among them the Mutua Madrid Open and Miami Open presented by Itaú, Frieze, a leading voice in contemporary art, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, TodayTix Group, a leading digital ticketing and technology company for theatre and live performance, and Barrett-Jackson, the foremost U.S. collector car auction company. MARI delivers live experiences that bring people together, inspire audiences, and shape culture worldwide.

SOURCE Sokin