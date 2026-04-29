Sokin and Adyen Partner to Give US Businesses a Single Solution for Ecommerce Payments and Treasury Operations

The partnership will provide Sokin clients with advanced global payment acceptance capabilities, combined with multi-currency accounts, FX, and treasury

Together, Sokin and Adyen will support Sokin clients across the world, including US, Canada, UK, mainland Europe, UAE, Singapore and Australia

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sokin, the cross-border business payments and financial platform, today announced a strategic global partnership with Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses. The partnership adds global payment acceptance to Sokin's existing multi-currency accounts, FX, and treasury infrastructure, giving businesses a single platform to manage their entire cross-border financial stack.

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The offering, now live in the US, will also support clients across Canada, UK, mainland Europe, UAE, Singapore and Australia. Businesses can accept payments through Sokin's checkout and payment links functionality across more than 35 payment methods, over 170 countries and territories, and charge and settle in multiple currencies.

Most businesses operating internationally run their payment acceptance and their treasury operations on different platforms. That creates reconciliation overhead, high FX costs, and gaps in visibility that compound as transaction volumes grow. The Sokin and Adyen partnership removes that split, unifying payment acceptance with treasury management in a single platform. In an agentic environment, where AI needs to decide, approve, execute, and settle within a single programmable infrastructure, a fragmented payments infrastructure is a structural barrier.

"Businesses growing internationally have always had to stitch together multiple providers just to manage the basics of getting paid and paying out. This partnership closes that gap. One platform, one relationship, one view of your entire cross-border stack. That matters more than ever as AI becomes part of how finance teams actually work," said Vroon Modgill, founder and CEO of Sokin.

"Expanding into new markets always brings complexity around how businesses can accept and optimise local payments. By partnering with Sokin, we're helping to remove those barriers and give growing businesses the ability to scale internationally with the confidence that their payment experience is built to perform in every market," said Adrian Davis, Managing Director Financial Services & Insurance at Adyen. "Through our global network and data-driven insights, our partnership with Sokin will help global businesses continuously optimise how they accept payments, meeting their customers wherever they are."

The partnership launches as Sokin continues a period of significant growth. The company has grown revenues more than eightfold since 2022, closed a Series B funding round in late 2025, and secured a $100 million debt facility in January 2026. Sokin launched its stablecoin capabilities in March 2026, creating a unified finance platform for digital assets and traditional currencies. The company is backed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, Prysm Capital and counts PayPal veterans among its board and investor group.

About Sokin

Sokin was founded in 2019 with a simple vision to remove borders, barriers and burdens associated with international payments. Today it enables global businesses to send and exchange more than 70 currencies and hold balances in 26 currencies with its multi-currency IBAN and local currency accounts — all through one comprehensive platform that streamlines cross-border accounts payable, receivable, and treasury operations. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has offices in the United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Mexico, Norway and India. For more information, visit www.sokin.com.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with Sokin as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with existing and new customers over the years.

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SOURCE Sokin