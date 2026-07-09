Professor Gang Shen's Orthodontic Team Publishes Third Consecutive Paper in the Journal of Aligner Orthodontics

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Gang Shen, Chief GS R&D Scientist of Smartee Denti-Technology and Chief Orthodontist at Taikang Dental, together with his orthodontic team, has published a new research article titled "Pathological Mandibular Retrusion: Causality and Orthodontic Intervention" in Issue 2 of 2026 of the Journal of Aligner Orthodontics (JAO).

The publication marks the team's third consecutive paper in JAO since 2025. Together with the previously published "A New Classification System for Malocclusions with Facial Convexity and Working Mechanism" and "Clinical Management of Mandibular Advancement Repositioning Technology in Treating Three-Depth Malocclusion in Adult Patients", the latest study forms a research series covering malocclusion classification, treatment mechanisms, and the pathogenesis and orthodontic management of pathological mandibular retrusion.

Advancing the Understanding of Pathological Mandibular Retrusion

The newly published paper focuses on the etiology, clinical characteristics, and orthodontic management of pathological mandibular retrusion (MPaR). It describes MPaR as a clinical condition associated with temporomandibular joint (TMJ) status, mandibular morphology, and characteristic occlusal features. The study proposes a structured framework for patient assessment and discusses orthodontic intervention approaches based on long-term clinical observations.

According to the authors, patients presenting with skeletal facial convexity and a triangular mandibular morphology may show increased susceptibility to temporomandibular disorders (TMD). The paper further discusses condylar resorption as a potential factor contributing to mandibular retrusion and outlines associated occlusal characteristics that may support earlier identification and more comprehensive clinical evaluation.

From Mechanisms to Orthodontic Intervention

Based on long-term clinical experience and research, the paper further discusses an orthodontic intervention approach centered on mandibular repositioning. The proposed protocol, using the Smartee S8-SGHB clear aligner system, aims to guide the mandible toward a more stable therapeutic position while supporting the reconstruction of occlusal and temporomandibular joint relationships.

The authors also highlight the importance of comprehensive TMJ assessment and longitudinal monitoring before, during, and after orthodontic treatment, particularly in patients with skeletal facial convexity and triangular mandibular morphology.

The publication of this three-paper series reflects the team's ongoing research efforts in mandibular repositioning and related clinical topics. Through continued collaboration between Smartee Denti-Technology and Professor Gang Shen's orthodontic team, research findings are being explored for translation into digital orthodontic technologies and clinical applications, supporting the continued development of clear aligner therapy based on clinical evidence.

SOURCE Smartee Denti-Technology