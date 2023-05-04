Professor John Hattie and Curriculum Associates Host Webinar to Share Best Practices for Accelerating Learning Momentum for Back to School

Webinar on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, will cover strategies educators can implement over the summer to ensure a successful first month of school

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates is hosting a free webinar with Professor John Hattie who will share best practices educators can implement over the summer to prepare for a successful start to next school year. The one-hour webinar, "Reflect and Connect: Summer Actions to Prepare for the Critical First Month Back to School," will take place on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 4 p.m. ET and cover important steps and strategies to accelerate student growth and keep the momentum going from one school year to the next.

"Summer is an opportune time for educational leaders to reflect on end-of-year data and strategize about—and implement and improve upon—effective strategies for the next school year," said Danielle Sullivan, national director of content and implementation at Curriculum Associates, who will also be a panelist during the webinar with Tyrone Holmes, Curriculum Associates' chief inclusion officer. "During the webinar, Professor Hattie will share valuable insights about the importance of reflection and connection over summer while sharing various ways educators can maximize this time to set their students up for continued learning and growth."

In addition to learning the research and strategies around effective practices and how to build momentum for student growth from the end of year into the next, attendees will learn how assessment for the power of instruction enables educators to know where their students are at the start of the year, so they do not to lose valuable time in the first month back to school. Educators will also have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A during the webinar.

Hattie is an acclaimed education researcher. His interests include performance indicators, models of measurement, and evaluation of teaching and learning. He became known to a wider public with his two books, Visible Learning and Visible Learning for Teachers. Visible Learning is a synthesis of more than 800 meta-studies covering more than 80 million students. According to Hattie, Visible Learning is the result of 30 years of research about what works best for learning in schools.

Hattie is a technical advisor for Curriculum Associates' i-Ready® as well as the chair of the Board of the Australian Institute for Teachers and School Leaders. He is also the author of Visible Learning: The Sequel: A Synthesis of Over 2,100 Meta-Analyses Relating to Achievement.

To learn more and register for the upcoming webinar, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/KeepTheMomentum.

