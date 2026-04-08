Proficio Dominates 2026 Global InfoSec Awards with Five‑Category Sweep

IRVINE, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security publication, has honored Proficio with five distinct 2026 Global InfoSec Awards.

The announcement, made during the opening day of the RSA Conference, recognizes Proficio as the definitive leader in AI‑driven security operations and identity‑centric defense.

2026 Global InfoSec Award Categories

Proficio was named the winner in the following high‑impact categories:

Market Leader: AI SOC





AI SOC Market Innovator: Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence





Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence Market Innovator : Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR)





: Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) Market Innovator: Managed Detection and Response (MDR)





Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market Disruptor: Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

Leading the "Taming Agentic AI" Frontier

A central theme of Proficio's sweep was its success in Taming Agentic AI — securing autonomous software agents that now drive enterprise productivity while creating a significant Identity Gap.

By winning Market Leader for AI SOC, Proficio demonstrated that the future of security belongs to organizations that can govern machine identities and autonomous logic chains with precision.

"We searched the globe for cybersecurity innovators that could actually make a difference in the face of autonomous threats," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

"Proficio won because they have moved beyond 'Black Box' monitoring into a transparent, resilient model that truly empowers the CISO."

Technical Innovations Driving the 2026 Win

ITDR Excellence

Utilizing Behavioral Mapping to detect lateral movement within unmanaged AI agents





Utilizing Behavioral Mapping to detect lateral movement within unmanaged AI agents Domain ‑ Specific AI

Reducing false positives by 40% to allow human analysts to focus on high‑fidelity, strategic hunting





Reducing false positives by 40% to allow human analysts to focus on high‑fidelity, strategic hunting The Glass Box Strategy

Ensuring every AI‑detected incident is fully deconstructed for total transparency and Operational Certainty

"We are incredibly proud of this five‑category recognition," said the Proficio leadership team.

"This award reinforces our position as the go‑to partner for organizations that value transparency, speed, and proven resolution outcomes. As we scale our global operations and open new centers of excellence in Irvine, CA, we remain committed to putting the best human experts at the helm of the most advanced AI technology."

ABOUT PROFICIO

Proficio is an award-winning provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Our 24/7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs) protect critical enterprise assets by identifying and responding to advanced threats in real time.

By combining human-led expertise, Domain-Specific AI, and the innovative "Glass Box" transparency model, Proficio delivers the Operational Certainty and Cyber Resilience required to thrive in a machine-speed threat landscape.

Media Contact

Sheena Marie

Marketing Director, Proficio

📧 [email protected]

🌐 www.proficio.com

SOURCE Proficio