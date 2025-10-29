Profiling Biology at Scale with DRUG-seq: From Mechanisms to Safety, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how transcriptomics assays are transforming data-driven drug discovery. Attendees will gain insight into mechanism-of-action clustering and pathway analysis through compound profiling in primary human cells. The featured speakers will discuss the detection of downstream and off-target effects in RNAi therapeutics using transcriptomic responses. Attendees will learn about the development of more predictive models with high-resolution, genome-wide expression data. The speakers will share scalable solutions that address the trade-off between biological depth and screening breadth.

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional discovery approaches force a trade-off: deep biological resolution for a few perturbations or broad screens with limited endpoints. This webinar explores how a high-throughput transcriptomics assay addresses this challenge by enabling genome-wide expression profiling at an industrial scale, supporting the discovery of mechanisms of action, pathway analysis and therapeutic safety assessment.

Attendees will explore how broad compound profiling in primary human cells supports clustering by mechanism, uncovers shared and divergent regulatory programs and enables data-rich screening. The session will also examine how transcriptomic responses to perturbations can reveal off-target effects in RNAi therapeutics, moving beyond simple knockdown measurements.

The featured speakers will highlight how high-resolution transcriptomic data improves model building, predictive toxicology and large-scale screening, providing both breadth and depth in early-stage research.

Register for this webinar to learn how transcriptomics assays are transforming data-driven drug discovery.

Join experts from Ginkgo Datapoints, George Pilitsis, Director, Product; Ayla Ergun, Sr. Director, Computational Biology & AI; and Kurt Cox, Senior Engineer, for the live webinar on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Profiling Biology at Scale with DRUG-seq: From Mechanisms to Safety.

