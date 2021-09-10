ProfNet Expert Alerts for September 10, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Doctors, Personal Devices, and HIPAA

CIA Expertise on Security

9/11 Human Interest

Doctors, Personal Devices, and HIPAA

Denis O'Shea

Founder

Mobile Mentor

Most physicians use a personal device for both professional and personal communication. Who can blame them? No one likes carting around multiple devices. But in many cases, these personal devices are not managed and not secured. Cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated each day and they certainly make no exception to hacking data that is supposed to be HIPAA compliant.

In the healthcare industry it is common for physicians and clinicians to access patient data using personal devices. While convenient, this behavior can create security issues. In a time when security breaches are frequent in the healthcare industry, IT teams must find balance between security and employee experience. Denis O'Shea can be available to discuss the steps that can be taken and what Mobile Mentor has learned working with hospitals making the transition.

CIA Expertise on Security

Peter Warmka

Former CIA Senior Intelligence Officer

Counterintelligence Institute

Today's hackers design and effectively use a variety of social engineering or human hacking techniques to manipulate targeted insiders to undertake actions which will compromise security systems. Unfortunately, most employer provided security awareness training programs focus on basic phishing attempts delivered via an email containing a link or attachment that, if clicked on or opened, will result in malware being uploaded into the network. The fact of the matter is that today's hackers are much further advanced in utilizing a variety of communication channels available to them including social media platforms. Companies fail to understand how susceptible their employees can be to targeting by threat actors based upon the information publicly posted and shared in their social media profiles.

Former CIA senior intelligence officer, Peter Warmka is available to add his expertise to your coverage of security breaches and company hackings. Criminal groups are using espionage strategies to secure information and execute hacking and ransomware attacks. Warmka can address how threat actors use ordinary people to gather information from common sources (like a LinkedIn profile) in order to gain access to target organizations. He can also talk about what your audience can do to prevent it and what organizations can do to protect themselves.

9/11 Human Interest

Shirley Dreifus

Author, Owner of 9/11 Flag

Strategic Communications Group

"It took me years to recover from the attacks on our nation and years to write this book chronicling the mostly unknown history of the 9/11 Flag. We are approaching the sad anniversary at a time when our country is more divided than ever before. I am hoping this book will bring history to life by telling the story of the iconic flag stolen right after the attacks. I would like this book to serve as an inspiration to unite people and remind everyone that despite differences and disagreements, we have much in common. We should work to achieve unity, tolerance and understanding, just as we did after 9/11."

What happened to that iconic flag raised by firefighters amid the rubble at Ground Zero. How oversleeping on 9/11 saved her life. How her husband died of a 9/11-related disease. The unity of New Yorkers and Americans in the aftermath of 9/11.

Website:

