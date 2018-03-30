ProfNet Experts Available on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Psychology of Privacy, More

EXPERT ALERTS

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Needs an Overhaul

Autocratic Leadership

Facebook and the Psychological Effects of the Loss of Privacy

Breaking News and Viral Content Staff Writer – Newsweek (NY)

Reporter – Agenda (NY)

Senior Writer/Editor, Autos – Consumer Reports (CT)

Google Pledges Huge Investment With Journalism Industry

Don't Get Duped: How to Spot a Fake Photo This April Fools' Day and Beyond

Blog Profiles: Comedy Blogs

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Needs an Overhaul

Sam Nabil

Licensed Professional Counselor

Sam Nabil Counseling Services

"Therapy has not evolved to meet our current human needs in the 21st century. How we do therapy is due for an overhaul. Cognitive behavioral therapy CBT is the No. 1 most recommended therapeutic approach. With all due respect, I think CBT is dead."

Based in Cincinnati, Nabil is an expert in human behavior/social phenomena; mental health/illness; dating, relationships, marriage, divorce; and anxiety, stress, depression, self-esteem and trauma. He is fluent in English and Arabic.

ProfNet Profile: http://www.profnetconnect.com/samnabil/

Website: http://www.samnabilcounseling.com

Expert Contact: sam@samnabilcounseling.com

Autocratic Leadership

Dr. Peter Harms

Assistant Professor of Management

The University of Alabama

Today's political and cultural climate means a renewed study of autocratic leadership is relevant, and a fresh perspective is needed to understand the reasons people choose autocratic leaders. The reasons many people choose to follow autocratic leaders vary across time, culture and circumstances, but past efforts to understand these reasons are often dismissive of those who do and frequently label such followers as prejudicial or uninformed. Societies need to understand autocratic leaders and their followers without resorting to methods that strip away assumptions of value to the characteristics of followers of autocratic leaders. Says Harms: "Rather than resorting to oversimplified explanations or pinning nasty labels on those who embrace individuals who promise them strong leadership, we need to understand them. Our research suggests that such impulses are a cry for help, and that many people are pushed towards this orientation in response to what they believe is a hopeless situation that they are incapable of solving on their own. It is all too human and there is nothing aberrant about it. Vilifying these individuals is unlikely to effect change and may reinforce feelings of oppression and alienation."

Harms received his doctorate in psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2008. He is currently an assistant professor of management at The University of Alabama. His research focuses on the assessment and development of personality, leadership and psychological well-being. He has published over 40 peer-reviewed articles and his work has been featured in popular media outlets such as CNN, Scientific American, Forbes and the BBC. Dr. Harms has been invited to speak to audiences around the world and was selected by the St. Gallen symposium as one of the "100 Knowledge Leaders of Tomorrow" in 2011. He is based in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Bio: https://culverhouse.ua.edu/directory/profile/pdharms

Contact: Adam Jones, adam.jones@ua.edu

Facebook and the Psychological Effects of the Loss of Privacy

Dr. John Huber

Chairman

Mainstream Mental Health

As allegations appear to show Facebook is being reckless with its users' personal data, privacy is an issue many people are concerned about -- and when their conversations and emails are no longer secure, it can have some profound psychological effects. Dr. Huber is available to discuss the psychological effects of loss of privacy, including: "1) Increased stress and anxiety: The loss of privacy can substantially elevate a person's stress and anxiety levels as they feverously go through hundreds of emails to see if what they said was insensitive, offensive, sexist or even racist. The fear that their correspondence could one day be made public can also cause some individuals to shudder with fear. 2) Conformity: A loss of privacy can cause some individuals to become overly fearful of offending others. This fear can put pressure on the individual to conform to group culture, thoughts, and beliefs rather than develop their own thoughts and beliefs. 3) Effect on personal relationships: When people know they are being watched or monitored, they may not share their true feelings with each other; hence, the dynamics of interpersonal relationships can change. One example is that a person may choose not to pay a compliment to another for fear that the compliment will be taken out of context. Also, when people know they don't have privacy, they tend to be distrustful of each other, and trust is a fundamental component of any healthy relationship. 4) Diminished fun and laughter: Some of us have friends who send joking emails that we probably enjoy but that some would find inappropriate. Some of us enjoy telling or hearing jokes that others would not find funny. The loss of privacy can have a chilling effect on fun and laughter because people become perpetually afraid of offending other people, as well as being publicly shamed."

Based in Texas, Dr. Huber is the chairman for Mainstream Mental Health, a nonprofit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. A mental health professional for more than 20 years, Dr. Huber is a clinical forensic psychologist and a practitioner with privileges at two long-term acute-care hospitals.

Website: www.mainstreammentalhealth.org

Recent TV appearance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qE5d3daJnAQ&t=3s

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

GOOGLE PLEDGES HUGE INVESTMENT WITH JOURNALISM INDUSTRY. Google is taking aim at fake news with a multi-pronged program that ties together all the company's efforts to work with the journalism industry. The initiative is focused on three broad goals: strengthening quality journalism, supporting sustainable business models, and empowering newsrooms through technological innovation. The total commitment from Google is $300 million over the next three years on various journalism-related projects. Separately, Google's nonprofit organization, Google.org, announced a $10 million media literacy project to help U.S. teens learn how to identify false news.

DON'T GET DUPED: HOW TO SPOT A FAKE PHOTO THIS APRIL FOOLS' DAY AND BEYOND. April Fools' Day is riddled with hoaxes. Some are obvious; some are detectable only to a well-trained eye. As a journalist, getting duped can have serious consequences. Without due diligence, it can cost you readers, revenue, or even your job. With advanced technology and increased savvy by the everyday schemer, fake photos and misleading information are getting more difficult to discern.

BLOG PROFILES: COMEDY BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at a few comedy blogs.

