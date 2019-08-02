ProfNet Experts Available on Creating a Healthier Future with Pets, Civil Rights, The Cure for Burnout, more

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Creating a Healthier Future with Pets

Civil Rights Act Turns 55: Has America Kept Its Promise?

The Cure for Burnout? Self-Compassion.

Is Church Restoration the Vatican's Responsibility?

3 Tips to Support Corporate Diversity

Burned Out? Try These 3 Self-Care Strategies

Creating a Healthier Future with Pets

Carol Novello

Founder

Mutual Rescue

"The human race is definitely in need of help. The magnitude of misery, even in our prosperous country, is mind-boggling. Sixteen million adults in the United States struggle with depression. About eight million adults in any given year have post-traumatic stress disorder. Twenty-nine million are diagnosed with diabetes, and an estimates eight million have it but don't yet know it. Meanwhile, nearly forty percent of people are obese. And that's not counting the grieving, heartbroken, sedentary masses who may not be diagnosable but are struggling and hurting nonetheless. But there's hope for a healthier future, and what leads us toward it may very well have four legs and a tail."

Carol Novello is the founder of Mutual Rescue™ and author of Mutual Rescue: How Adopting a Homeless Animal Can Save You, Too" (Grand Central Publishing, April 2019). Mutual Rescue is a national initiative that highlights the connection between people and pets in order to inspire and support life-saving efforts in communities across the nation and world. Mutual Rescue's first short film, "Eric & Peety," went viral around the globe and has been viewed more than 100 million times. A former senior software executive at Intuit, Carol earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and is proud to include several rescue animals in her family. For more information, visit www.MutualRescue.org.

Online Press Kit: http://mutualrescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MutualRescue.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

Civil Rights Act Turns 55: Has America Kept Its Promise?

Mark Bello

Author, CEO, General Counsel

Lawsuit Financial, Inc.

"The Civil Rights Act of 1964 put in place legal recourse meant to shield against discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Together with the Immigration Act of 1965, among other factors, immigrants of all colors were welcomed into the country. Despite the tremendous progress our country has made since 1964, those obstacles that the Act sought to do away with continue to rear their ugly heads. This has been especially true since the inauguration of our current POTUS. Past civil rights challenges have re-emerged anew, and completely new obstacles have arisen, as we continue the fight for liberty and justice for all. The Trump administration threatens Muslims, southern border Hispanic immigrants, and others. While America has made much progress over the last 50-plus years, the Civil Rights Act must continue to shape our nation's definition of and access to equal opportunity. It's time we redefine what it means to be an American."

Mark M. Bello is an attorney, civil justice advocate, and award-winning author of the Zachary Blake Legal Thriller Series. He draws upon 42 years of courtroom experience, a passion for justice, and his creative writing style to pen captivating novels for his readers and hard-hitting commentaries on controversies in the news. Bello was one of the first attorneys to sue the Catholic Church over sexual abuse by clergy, an experience that inspired his debut novel, "Betrayal of Faith." Through his "ripped from the headlines" novels, he takes readers deep into the courtroom fights to protect our most precious rights, and gives us a front row glimpse into what victims face when standing up for justice. His fourth novel, "Betrayal in Black," is scheduled for release in 2019. Bello is CEO and General Counsel for Lawsuit Financial, Inc., a national provider of lawsuit funding, and a leading expert on financing litigation. A native of Detroit, Mich., he earned his law degree from Western Michigan University's Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Oakland University in Rochester.

In his books, articles, and blogs at www.markmbello.com and www.legalexaminer.com, Bello calls out abuses of power as he empowers readers, the media, and ordinary citizens to fight for their rights as guaranteed under the Constitution. Bello and his spouse, Tobye, have four children and eight grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. For more information, visit www.markmbello.com.

Online Press Kit: www.markbello.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.markmbello.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

The Cure for Burnout? Self-Compassion.

Cholet Josué

Physician, author, neuropsychiatrist

Cholet Josué

"Ever wonder why so many bright stars in the community fall silent after a while? Burnout happens when we struggle to accept our limitations because we're pushing to be perfectionists under the misguided notion that we'll accomplish more if we do it all ourselves, and perfectly. So, we neglect self-compassion, ignoring our imperfections as though they'll go away if we don't tend to them with self-care. And in the end, we hurt the whole community because we're not able to continue to give back. Our communities can grow in a positive way if those with influence start with themselves. When a leader practices self-compassion, acknowledging their limitations, they set an example for others in the community: I cannot do this alone. I am taking care of myself. Does that feel self-centered? It is the furthest thing from it; if leaders show people that it's okay to exercise self-compassion, then its effects will trickle down throughout society, showing in our day-to-day interactions with one another."

Dr. Cholet Kelly Josué received his medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia and did his residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Currently Cholet practices medicine in the greater Washington, D.C. area with a functional and integrative approach and draws on his special interest in behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry. He is a member of the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the Maryland Psychiatric Association, the American Neuropsychiatric Association, the Cognitive Neuroscience Society, and the Society for Neuroscience. His forthcoming book (May 2019) is entitled: "Twelve Unending Summers: Memoir of an Immigrant Child." Visit www.drjosue.com.

Online Press Kit: https://choletjosue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.drjosue.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

Is Church Restoration the Vatican's Responsibility?

Brian Smith

Program Director, Treasurer

American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés

"Many people mistakenly believe that the world's magnificent ancient church buildings fall under the purview of the Church and the Vatican while the truth is that, without public support, these historical icons would fall into ruin. In France, the local municipalities hold ownership over the church buildings, but there are often many in their care, and they have limited resources to dedicate to preservation. That's why individual private donors are stepping up to make sure these ancient treasures aren't lost to the ravages of time."

Brian W. Smith serves as director and treasurer of American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés and has over 45 years of experience as a senior executive in an international financial services company, as a senior federal bank regulator, and as a senior partner in a multinational law firm. During this period, he has been associated with many of the major developments in financial services. Brian is a graduate of Columbia University Graduate School of Business and St. John's University (BA and JD). He resides in Gulfstream, Florida. For more information, visit www.PreserveSaintGermain.org.

Online Press Kit: http://preservesaintgermain.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.PreserveSaintGermain.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

3 Tips to Support Corporate Diversity

Dr. Anita Sanchez

Author, transformational leadership consultant

Dr. Anita Sanchez

"1) Recognize connection: Rather than looking at everyone as disparate parts of a whole, look at the wholeness. Look at the connections. They might be messy connections, but nonetheless, where do they overlap? How are they connected and how are we separating them? 2) Practice "good medicine": Good medicine in the corporate world is anything that's aligning our spiritual, mental, emotional, psychological, and physical selves. Bad medicine is anything that's tearing those alignments apart. Bridge the gaps. Focus on a new way of looking at things where we are all connected. Your role in business is, in fact, a kind of medicine; your actions and your job performance affect others. 3) Ignite your leadership: Leaders who successfully and positively impact their company culture do so by being an example of the change they want to see. Inspire by modeling appreciation for those around you."

Anita Sanchez, Ph.D., Aztec and Mexican-American, is a transformational leadership consultant, speaker, coach and author of the international bestselling book, "The Four Sacred Gifts: Indigenous Wisdom for Modern Times," available in paperback, hardcover, e-book, and audiobook from Simon & Schuster. She bridges indigenous teachings with the latest science to inspire and equip women and men to enjoy meaningful, empowered lives and careers. With four decades of experience coaching and training executives and their teams in dozens of Fortune 500 companies, governmental groups and non-governmental agencies, Anita is an established leader in global organizational change initiatives. She is a member of the Transformational Leadership Council with luminaries such as Jack Canfield, Marianne Williamson and John Gray, as well as the Association of Transformational Leaders, the Evolutionary Business Council, and serves on the Boards of the Bioneers organization and the Pachamama Alliance. Anita holds a Ph.D. in Organizational Development from the University of Colorado, Denver. She resides in the mountains outside of Boulder, CO with her husband and youngest son. For more information and to download the free song that is based on the book, visit www.FourSacredGifts.com. For information on Anita's diversity training, see consulting website www.SanchezTennis.com.

Online Press Kit: http://anitasanchez.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.FourSacredGifts.com and www.SanchezTennis.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

Burned Out? Try These 3 Self-Care Strategies

Anne Grady

Founder, Author, Speaker

Anne Grady Group

"1) Examine how you respond when you feel overwhelmed: Do you become tense, distracted, irritable, and/or short with the people around you? Do you have trouble sleeping and constantly feel tired? Your body is talking to you. Listen to it. Start proactively recognizing the signs before stress causes you to freeze up. 2) Practice mindfulness: Our ability to control our emotions and attention comes from the grey matter in our brain. Practicing mindfulness allows you to restore grey matter that has been damaged by stress. By simply bringing yourself back to the moment, getting curious about your emotions, letting go of negative or self-defeating thoughts, and controlling your attention, you build self-care from the inside out and change how you respond to stress. 3) Create a self-care ritual: Make caring for yourself a priority. It may be exercise, meditation, regular time with a friend or pet, or taking time to read for fun or savor artwork or music. Don't neglect what brings you joy – make it a ritual."

Resilience expert Anne Grady is not your typical motivational speaker. She is a best-selling author, two-time TEDx speaker, trainer, survivor, optimist, inspirer, and truth-bomb dropper. Anne has a master's degree in organizational communication and has spent the last 20 years working with some of the largest organizations around the globe. She has become known as a leading expert on communication, leadership, emotional intelligence, and resilience, contributing to Harvard Business Review, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, Inc. Magazine, FOX Business, and many more. Audiences love her raw honesty, edgy humor, authenticity, and insight. Anne shares inspiring personal stories, cutting edge research-based content, and implementation tools to transfer learning into real life to improve relationships, navigate change, and triumph over adversity. And she'll make you laugh while she does it. In her first book, "52 Strategies for Life, Love, & Work," Anne provides practical strategies to improve relationships, increase productivity, and reduce stress. In her most recent book, "Strong Enough: Choosing Courage, Resilience, and Triumph," Anne draws from her personal life experiences that touch the hearts and minds of audiences helping them use adversity as a catalyst to grow "strong enough." Learn more at www.AnneGradyGroup.com.

Online Press Kit: http://annegradygroup.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.AnneGradyGroup.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

