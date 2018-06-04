ProfNet Experts Available on Executive Transitions, Conscious Capitalism, More

EXPERT ALERTS

Natalie Michael

Executive Coach

Waterfront Partners

Taking over any high-level position presents multiple issues. When a new CEO is selected, the success and value of the company rest on his/her shoulders. So how can you make sure your new leader doesn't get burned when passing the torch? CEO succession is not like writing a will, or just about replacement planning. It's about starting early and creating an approach that is rooted in ongoing executive development and talent management. Says Michael: "The biggest source of derailment for CEO succession is nasty politics and ego-plays."

Michael has 15 years of experience as an executive coach, four years of experience as a CEO Forum Chair, and 10 years of award-winning consulting experience in the area of succession and leadership development. She has coached hundreds of executives from Canada to Africa to New Zealand, consulted on succession transitions with clients ranging from Fortune 100 companies to entrepreneurial startups, and is a peer mentor for CEO Forum Chairs with Mackay CEO Forums. Clients benefit from her coaching and consulting experience across multiple industries, situations, and C-level clients and the depth of her experience advising on challenging people situations, organizational politics, and integrating succession planning with the broader leadership development and talent management priorities. She is also the author of two books: "The Duck and the Butterfly: Coaching Questions for Leaders at Work" (March 2018) and "Your CEO Succession Playbook: How to Pass the Torch So Everyone Wins" (due September 2018). She is based in Vancouver, BC.

Websites: www.waterfront-partners.com

Contact: Penny Sansevieri, authorservices@amarketingexpert.com

Business Impact of Starbucks' Recent Decision to Temporarily Close All Stores for Inclusion and Bias Training

Raj Sisodia

Global Business Professor, Babson College

Co-founder, Conscious Capitalism, Inc.

"The hallmark of conscious individuals and companies operating by the principles of Conscious Capitalism is not perfection, but openness and a desire to continue evolving when faced with challenges and when others point out inconsistencies between their words and their actions. Starbucks has long been characterized by clearly stated values and sense of purpose that the company tries to abide by. When it strays (as it has before and probably will again), the company is able to right itself and grow from the experience. More companies should clearly articulate their core values and central purpose, and then invite all their stakeholders (employees, customers, investors, suppliers, the community and others) to hold them accountable, to "mind the gap" between words and actions. Once they become aware of such gaps, they should move swiftly and decisively to close them, even though it may result in permanently lost sales (as is the case with Starbucks)."

Sisodia co-authored (along with Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO John Mackey) "Conscious Capitalism: Liberating the Heroic Spirit of Business." He is based in Boston and New York.

Website: www.consciouscapitalism.org

Contact: Dan Dement, dan.dement@consciouscapitalism.org

Mastering Conscious Capitalism with a Documentary Sales Funnel

Nick Daugherty

Marketing Expert, Filmmaker

The Truth About Cancer

"Obviously, the funnel has to be profitable, but there's a bigger goal beyond just making money. The primary metric is how many people 'woke up' this month. We're not just trying to get people to pay attention, we're trying to wake them up to what's really going on with their health."

Daugherty is a marketing expert, filmmaker, and singer-songwriter in Los Angeles. He and his team were the masterminds behind the documentary "The Truth About Cancer." Daugherty was recently honored with the ClickFunnels prestigious 2 Comma Club Award for his documentary sales funnel that earned more than $20 million.

Website: https://www.nickdaugherty.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

The Benefits of Social Media Cleanses

Dr. John Huber

Chairman

Mainstream Mental Health

Dr. Huber is available to discuss the benefits of a social media cleanse: "1) It might help you sleep better: According to the National Sleep Foundation, that blue light your phone screen emits can interfere with your body's production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for helping you get to sleep. Separating yourself from social media might lead you to spend less time on your phone, which might help you get to sleep faster. 2) It can force you to reprioritize in-person interactions: Using social media at the expense of in-person interactions with friends or family can negatively impact relationships and well-being. 3) It might reduce your anxiety: According to research, excessive social media and technology use is associated with a lot of bad stuff, like high anxiety, low quality of life, and depression. 4) It might inspire you to get a little more exercise: Getting out from behind a screen might inspire you to get on your feet a little more. And exercise is associated with a bunch of great things, including decreased anxiety. 5) It can help you remember all that other stuff you like to do: If you stop dedicating time to one thing, you free up for time for other things. You might prefer to spend your time painting, going to the park, hanging out with friends, volunteering, working out, cooking, or doing a whole range of other things."

Dr. Huber is the chairman for Mainstream Mental Health, a nonprofit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. A mental health professional for more than 20 years, Dr. Huber is a clinical forensic psychologist and a practitioner with privileges at two long-term acute-care hospitals. Dr. Huber has appeared on more than 300 top-tier radio shows and 30 national television programs. He is also Law Newz's go-to clinical psychologist, appears regularly on "America Trends," and is the host of "Mainstream Mental Health Radio," which is heard nationwide and features interviews with today's top mental health professionals.

Website: www.mainstreammentalhealth.org

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com or +1-516-901-1103

