ProfNet Experts Available on Masterpiece Cakeshop Case, PTSD

EXPERT ALERTS

Supreme Court's Ruling in Masterpiece Cakeshop Case

June is PTSD Awareness Month

MEDIA JOBS

Energy Editor – SmartBrief (DC)

WSJ+ Site Editor – Wall Street Journal (NY)

Assistant Managing Editor, Equities – Barron's (NY)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

The New Bots Beat: A Look Inside Journalism's Automated Helpers

8 Steps to Run Your Blog Like a Magazine Editor and Boost Your Following

Blog Profiles: Summer Camp Blogs

-------------------------------------------------------------------

EXPERT ALERTS:



Supreme Court's Ruling in Masterpiece Cakeshop Case

Richard E. Levy

J.B. Smith Distinguished Professor of Constitutional Law

University of Kansas

Based in Lawrence, Kan., Levy can discuss the Supreme Court's ruling in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case, what the ruling means, precedent, constitutional law and related topics: "The Supreme Court found in favor of the baker in this case on very narrow grounds, focusing on evidence that the state agency discriminated against the baker because of his religion. In other words, the opinion does not stand for the general proposition that states must make exceptions to their anti-discrimination laws for deeply held religious beliefs."

Contact: Mike Krings, mkrings@ku.edu



June is PTSD Awareness Month

Kelly Breeding

Executive Director

ART International

With June being PTSD Awareness Month, an emerging therapy has demonstrated proven results in treating individuals with PTSD. Accelerated Resolution Therapy, which continues to gain popularity nationwide, aims to resolve a traumatic memory through a combination of relaxation and memory visualization. This treatment provides effective relief from strong physical and emotional reactions associated with PTSD in as few as one to five sessions, with the average being four sessions. The therapy's distinct features include use of horizontal eye movements and memory reconsolidation, which is a way in which new information is incorporated into existing memories. Says Breeding: "PTSD is a debilitating health issue that creates feelings of isolation, anger, depression, anxiety and confusion. Accelerated Resolution Therapy offers patients experiencing symptoms of PTSD an evidence-based psychotherapy that has produced dramatic improvements. ART International aims to recruit and train more therapists nationwide in this therapy, so that as many individuals struggling with PTSD have the access they need to get help with this therapy."

Breeding is executive director of ART International, a foundation that is interested in expanding the reach of Accelerated Resolution Therapy. ART International specifically focuses on increasing the number of clinicians certified in this treatment. To do this, they are hosting more than 100 training sessions in the country this year to certify local therapists in this therapy. Breeding is a clinical social worker with extensive experience in building community partnerships, non-profit leadership, fundraising, and program development. Her clinical practice has afforded her the opportunity to work among diverse populations with a specialization in trauma and life transitions as well as providing community out-reach for at-risk individuals and families. Breeding earned her B.A. in Communications and her Master's degree in Social Work from the University of South Florida, and has been trained in mindfulness-based therapies and applied behavior analysis. She maintains a strong conviction for working with individuals involved in systems of care that face challenges throughout the context of their lives. In February 2016, Breeding was selected to be the executive director of ART International Training and Research, Inc. where she oversees all policies and procedures and strategic and operational responsibility for ART International's programs, expansion, and execution of its mission. She is based in Tampa, Fla.

Website: https://artherapyinternational.org

Contact: Harry Hammel, hhammel@hillmanpr.com

****************

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://prnmedia.prnewswire.com/community/jobs/

Energy Editor – SmartBrief (DC)

WSJ+ Site Editor – Wall Street Journal (NY)

Assistant Managing Editor, Equities – Barron's (NY)

*****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@prnewswire.com

THE NEW BOTS BEAT: A LOOK INSIDE JOURNALISM'S AUTOMATED HELPERS. Bots are everywhere. One industry that's benefiting from bots: media. As more readers get their daily news from online sources, many forward-thinking newsrooms are using bots to automate tedious and repetitive tasks so reporters can focus on more thoughtful work: https://prn.to/2kQBhiz

8 STEPS TO RUN YOUR BLOG LIKE A MAGAZINE EDITOR AND BOOST YOUR FOLLOWING. Running a blog isn't easy, whether it's a solo hobby or full-time job with team members. If you want to stand out in the large crowd of bloggers and boost your following, you must stay ahead of the game and work to create a formidable brand. This means tons of planning, high-quality content, good design, reader engagement, attention-grabbing headlines, and consistent delivery. A great deal of work goes into running a major publication, but there are steps you can mimic to turn your blog into a repeat stop for your readers: https://prn.to/2KRWOlS

BLOG PROFILES: SUMMER CAMP BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at a few summer camp blogs: https://prn.to/2sBWfG5

****************

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profnet-experts-available-on-masterpiece-cakeshop-case-ptsd-300661009.html

SOURCE ProfNet

Related Links

http://www.profnet.com

