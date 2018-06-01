ProfNet Experts Available on Roseanne Barr, Social Media Cleanses, More

EXPERT ALERTS

3 Things to Consider Before Becoming a Canine Foster Parent

The Benefits of Social Media Cleanses

ABC Scraps 'Roseanne' After Star's Racist Tweet

7 Mistakes Couples Make in Their First Year of Marriage

MEDIA JOBS

Financial Markets Journalist – Investing.com (Remote)

Senior Reporter – Acuris (IL)

Reporter, Management and Careers – Wall Street Journal (NY)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

8 Steps to Run Your Blog Like a Magazine Editor and Boost Your Following

Native Advertising: The Balancing Act Between Editorial Needs and Revenue Goals

Blog Profiles: Mountain Biking Blogs

-------------------------------------------------------------------

EXPERT ALERTS:



3 Things to Consider Before Becoming a Canine Foster Parent

Carol Novello

President

Humane Society Silicon Valley

"1) Do you have a separate room or area of your home where you can keep your foster dog for the first two weeks -- an area that is away from other resident pets? 2) Can you transport your foster dog to and from his/her designated shelter for routine veterinary care, as well as to meet with prospective adopters? 3) Are any other resident dogs in your home vaccinated for Canine Influenza Virus (H3N2)? You will need to provide proof of vaccination before your foster dog can come home with you."

Novello serves as president of Humane Society Silicon Valley, serving one year on their board of directors prior to her current role. Under her leadership, HSSV became the first organization to meet all model shelter guidelines set forth by the Association of Shelter Veterinarians. Her work at HSSV has also resulted in marked increases in the rescue organization's adoption numbers, save rates and the number of animals receiving care. Prior to entering the field of animal rescue, Novello was a senior executive at Intuit, where she held numerous positions, including president of MasterBuilder Software, vice president/general manager of QuickBooks Online, and vice president of marketing for QuickBooks and Small Business Services. Novello earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and is proud to include three rescue animals in her family: a German Shepherd dog named Tess and two cats, Herbie and Bode.

Online Press Kit: http://humanesocietysiliconvalley.onlinepresskit247.com/

Website: http://www.hssv.org/

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com



The Benefits of Social Media Cleanses

Dr. John Huber

Chairman

Mainstream Mental Health

Dr. Huber is available to discuss the benefits of a social media cleanse: "1) It might help you sleep better: According to the National Sleep Foundation, that blue light your phone screen emits can interfere with your body's production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for helping you get to sleep. Separating yourself from social media might lead you to spend less time on your phone, which might help you get to sleep faster. 2) It can force you to reprioritize in-person interactions: Using social media at the expense of in-person interactions with friends or family can negatively impact relationships and well-being. 3) It might reduce your anxiety: According to research, excessive social media and technology use is associated with a lot of bad stuff, like high anxiety, low quality of life, and depression. 4) It might inspire you to get a little more exercise: Getting out from behind a screen might inspire you to get on your feet a little more. And exercise is associated with a bunch of great things, including decreased anxiety. 5) It can help you remember all that other stuff you like to do: If you stop dedicating time to one thing, you free up for time for other things. You might prefer to spend your time painting, going to the park, hanging out with friends, volunteering, working out, cooking, or doing a whole range of other things."

Dr. Huber is the chairman for Mainstream Mental Health, a nonprofit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. A mental health professional for more than 20 years, Dr. Huber is a clinical forensic psychologist and a practitioner with privileges at two long-term acute-care hospitals. Dr. Huber has appeared on more than 300 top-tier radio shows and 30 national television programs. He is also Law Newz's go-to clinical psychologist, appears regularly on "America Trends," and is the host of "Mainstream Mental Health Radio," which is heard nationwide and features interviews with today's top mental health professionals.

Website: www.mainstreammentalhealth.org

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com



ABC Scraps 'Roseanne' After Star's Racist Tweet

Ryan McCormick

Co-Founder

Goldman McCormick PR

A reputation management expert, McCormick is available to discuss ABC Entertainment's decision to cancel "Roseanne" after Roseanne Barr posted a racist and Islamophobic tweet aimed at former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett. Says McCormick: "It took 29 years for Roseanne's show to make a strong comeback, but it just took one tweet to destroy it. In today's world, the speed at which negative repercussions materialize based on what someone says or posts on social media is unprecedented. Roseanne has never been someone who many would consider to be politically correct. In 1990, she mangled the Star-Spangled Banner at a San Diego Padres game and was publicly chided by then-president George H.W. Bush. However, despite what she did in her personal life, Roseanne's show stayed on the air and stayed popular. This time, the gauntlet fell on both Roseanne and her show. Certain behaviors and types of speech that were tolerated by American society 30 years ago are no longer today. Roseanne's reputation appears to have been heavily damaged in the short term. However, in the long term, she may weather this storm. Roseanne is profusely apologizing and admitting to her mistake, which is about the best she can do for right now."

McCormick is co-founder of Goldman McCormick Public Relations, a New York-based media relations agency.

Website: www.goldmanmccormick.com

Expert Contact: ryan@goldmanmccormick.com



7 Mistakes Couples Make in Their First Year of Marriage

Jacqueline Newman

Matrimonial Law Attorney

Newman shares these seven mistakes couples make in their first year of marriage: "1) Not talking about money: As soon as you tie your names together legally, you are both bound to certain responsibilities that will impact your ability to buy a home, save money and more. 2) Not establishing equal household roles: All of the daily tasks, chores, errands, and cleaning are meant to be split between the two of you. If you haven't established a routine where you load the dishwasher and he takes out the trash, or you make the bed and he makes sure to pick up groceries, then it's time to start chatting, stat. 3) Forgetting the small gestures that go a long way: It's those simple, small and often silly gestures that keep you continuously attracted to your partner. 4) Not moving out on your own as a couple: Depending on your financial situation, you might feel trapped in your family's house (or your in-laws') while you save up the dough you need to get started on your four feet. 5) Not being honest about debt before getting married: Once you've tied the knot, your debt no longer merely belongs to you, but to your partner, too. Not only do they have a right to know, but a big surprise down the road could cause him or her to distrust you. 6) Not being communicative about annoying things: No matter if you knew you were going to marry that person the day you met them, or they're most beautiful person you've ever met and you look forward to seeing them laugh each and every single day, there are going to be habits they have that drive you up the wall. Being able to communicate these feelings is a must for a happy marriage. 7) Not mastering the skill of fighting well: Part of loving someone is accepting their faults but being able to explain how they make you feel, in good and in bad. Arguments are part of a healthy, happy relationship. If you're not able to fight fairly and candidly, then your marriage will struggle."

Based in New York City, Newman is an experienced divorce and matrimonial law expert. As managing partner of a top-tier Fifth Avenue Manhattan law firm focused exclusively on divorce, her practice runs the gamut from prenups for high-net-worth people to high-conflict matrimonial litigation in dissolutions involving complex financial assets and difficult custody issues. She is the author of "Soon-to-Be Ex for Men: Preserving Wealth, Fatherhood, and Sanity during Divorce" and "Soon-to-Be Ex: A Guide to Your Perfect Divorce & Relaunch."

TV clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGrZgJfOWXU

Website: http://nycdivorcelawyer.com

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

****************

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://prnmedia.prnewswire.com/community/jobs/

Financial Markets Journalist – Investing.com (Remote)

Senior Reporter – Acuris (IL)

Reporter, Management and Careers – Wall Street Journal (NY)

*****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@prnewswire.com

8 STEPS TO RUN YOUR BLOG LIKE A MAGAZINE EDITOR AND BOOST YOUR FOLLOWING. Running a blog isn't easy, whether it's a solo hobby or full-time job with team members. If you want to stand out in the large crowd of bloggers and boost your following, you must stay ahead of the game and work to create a formidable brand. This means tons of planning, high-quality content, good design, reader engagement, attention-grabbing headlines, and consistent delivery. A great deal of work goes into running a major publication, but there are steps you can mimic to turn your blog into a repeat stop for your readers: https://prn.to/2KRWOlS

NATIVE ADVERTISING: THE BALANCING ACT BETWEEN EDITORIAL NEEDS AND AD REVENUE GOALS. Earlier this month, The New York Times launched the redesign of its online presence. The idea behind the design was simple: de-clutter and strip away distractions, and draw readers to its journalism. In addition to this renewed focus, the Times needed to ensure its story pages were a livable and profitable space for advertising. This balancing act is not new. While we all may dream of a world without ads, the reality is that publications need the funding. One way is through native advertising: https://prn.to/2IQl1Zr

launched the redesign of its online presence. The idea behind the design was simple: de-clutter and strip away distractions, and draw readers to its journalism. In addition to this renewed focus, the Times needed to ensure its story pages were a livable and profitable space for advertising. This balancing act is not new. While we all may dream of a world without ads, the reality is that publications need the funding. One way is through native advertising: https://prn.to/2IQl1Zr BLOG PROFILES: MOUNTAIN BIKING BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at a few mountain biking blogs: https://prn.to/2LaD6lA

****************

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profnet-experts-available-on-roseanne-barr-social-media-cleanses-more-300658134.html

SOURCE ProfNet

Related Links

http://www.profnet.com

